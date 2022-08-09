ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested

On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ
