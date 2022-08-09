Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
MTA worker found dead at Bronx train yard, possibly made contact with 3rd rail: police
The worker, a 38-year-old woman, was found lying on the tracks around 8:20 a.m. at the rail yard on Jerome Avenue in Jerome Park. She was transported to Montefiore Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
Group hurl anti-Hispanic words, beat 2 men with scooter in Brooklyn street robbery: NYPD
The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is searching for a group of suspects who robbed beat two men with a scooter while hurling anti-Hispanic statements at them in an unprovoked attack on a Brooklyn street.
New York City Police Investigating Bronx Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting that...
New York Man Charged for Illegal Gun in Leonia
LEONIA, NJ – A New York City man, Richard X. Santos, was arrested and charged...
bronx.com
NYPD Police Officer, Steven Chase, 43, Arrested
On Wednesday, August 11, 2022, at 0900 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Steven Chase. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. reckless endangerment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects...
3 gunmen in Jaguar shoot at man, woman on Long Island
Police are searching for a group of gunmen in connection to a shooting that happened on Long Island Wednesday evening.
NBC New York
NYC Apartment Find of Dead 75-Year-Old Seated in Chair, Sealed Jars Sparks Full-Scale Probe
The discovery of a 75-year-old man dead in a chair in a Brooklyn apartment where canisters with biohazard labels, schematics and other potentially alarming drawings were also found has prompted a full-scale investigation as a precaution, law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the case and NYPD officials confirmed Thursday.
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
Body found decomposing in NYC apartment surrounded by containers labeled ‘biohazard’
NEW YORK — New York City police are investigating after making a disturbing discovery inside a Brooklyn apartment. Officers with the New York City Police Department were performing a wellness check at an apartment on Wednesday afternoon and saw the body of a 75-year-old man sitting in a chair once they got inside, WNBC reported.
Department of Buildings finds illegal pool built on Williamsburg rooftop
The pool was found Tuesday at 737 Flushing Ave. It was not built to code and was ordered to be drained and removed that day, according to the department.
Newark Uber Eats Delivery Driver Victim of Bike Theft
NEWARK, NJ – A man stole a folding e-bike from an Uber Eats driver who...
NBC New York
Rider Stabbed as Heated Argument Erupts on MTA Bus in Manhattan: Cops
A 38-year-old MTA bus rider was stabbed in the arm and slashed in the hand by another straphanger who pulled out a knife during an argument as they rode in Manhattan early Thursday, authorities say. It wasn't immediately clear what sparked the dispute aboard the bus around 1:10 a.m. in...
Jalopnik
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Statewide Home Depot Shoplifter Caught at the Shore After Stealing Over $10,000 in Merchandise
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – North Jersey man who has been on a Home Depot shoplifting...
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
Suspects who stole $3K, CBD jar from Bronx smoke shop sought
The NYPD is looking to identify a group of suspects wanted for robbing a Bronx smoke shop late last month, officials said.
Shore News Network
