Glens Falls, NY

Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years

A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
Body recovered from Thompson's Lake

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
Land of the Towering White Pines

About 30 years ago I built a 16’x20’ shed to store my canoes, the riding lawnmower, my chainsaws and assorted wood scraps. There was a cute 8 foot white pine near the site that I left because it looked pretty. That “cute little white pine” has grown; it towered into the sky and its increasing diameter reached and pushed against the roof of my shed such that as that white pine swayed in the wind, causing my shed to creak and groan. Clearly it had to come down (the tree, not the shed). Once on the ground it measured over 60 feet tall.
City of Glens Falls 2022 Annual Paving Program

The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs

Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native

The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
Property Transactions: August 12 - August 18, 2022

Brian and Elizabeth Theilemann sold property at 28 Lancaster Ct. to Matthew Brousseau and Emily Clark for $506,000. John and Angelique Wright sold property at 149 Hop City Rd. to Dee and Leanne Talley for $375,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 18 Stablegate Dr. to Donald and...
Rangers respond to lean-to fire on Alger Island, wildland fire east of Pharaoh Lake

On July 28 at 8 p.m., Forest Rangers Miller, Nally, and Thompson responded to a report of a hiker lost on OK Slip Falls. Cell phone coordinates put the 37-year-old from Corinth near Whortleberry Pond, approximately two miles west of OK Slip Falls. After checking the trail register and confirming he was planning to hike OK Slip Falls, Rangers started searching trails in that area.
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Albany For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Albany for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Albany. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside

Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Prospect Mountain – Lake George, NY

I spent many summers in Lake George in my childhood, and this was one of my favorite destinations. Prospect Mountain stands an impressive 2030 feet above sea level and provides visitors with a stunning 100-mile view of Lake George and the surrounding area without, if they choose to, having to hike to the summit.
