Popular Saratoga County Eatery is Closing after 15 Years
A popular breakfast and lunch spot in Southern Saratoga County will be closing its doors forever on Saturday August 20. The Halfmoon Sandwich Shoppe on Route 9 has been serving up award winning fare since 2007. The eatery not only attracted locals from Clifton Park, Waterford, Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Malta, but from around the Capital Region.
WRGB
Body recovered from Thompson's Lake
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple confirmed Thursday afternoon that a male subject was recovered from Thompson's Lake near Thacher State Park. Apple says the subject was located by New York State Police divers and was in roughly 40' of water. Attempts to revive the subject...
Why Couldn’t I Get to Work Yesterday? Major Scare on Rte. 7 in Latham
I have a pretty simple routine on weekday mornings. It usually involves waking up, getting dressed, making a pot of coffee, and watching highlights from all of the games the night before to refresh myself on what happened. I pack my lunch, chug as much coffee as possible, and hop in my car to head to our studios.
adirondackalmanack.com
Land of the Towering White Pines
About 30 years ago I built a 16’x20’ shed to store my canoes, the riding lawnmower, my chainsaws and assorted wood scraps. There was a cute 8 foot white pine near the site that I left because it looked pretty. That “cute little white pine” has grown; it towered into the sky and its increasing diameter reached and pushed against the roof of my shed such that as that white pine swayed in the wind, causing my shed to creak and groan. Clearly it had to come down (the tree, not the shed). Once on the ground it measured over 60 feet tall.
What new inflation bill means for the Adirondacks
The Inflation Reduction Act centers a large amount of effort around climate change and ecological issues.
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
cityofglensfalls.com
City of Glens Falls 2022 Annual Paving Program
The City of Glens Falls has begun their annual paving program for multiple streets throughout the City of Glens Falls. During this process, the fire hydrants in the area being paved may be used during the milling process. Due to this, residents may experience discolored/cloudy water temporarily and are advised to run their taps for 10-15 minutes or until their water service clears up. Despite the discoloration, we assure you that the water is still 100% safe as it has been fully treated at the Glens Falls Water Filtration Plant. We have attached a tentative schedule of when you may experience some temporary discoloration of your water service excluding Oakland, Fredella and Warren St. as the scheduled dates for those streets are still being discussed. We apologize for the temporary inconvenience and would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.
Drug-impaired driver convicted after Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man faces up to four years behind bars after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
See Photos & Video of the Clydesdales In Downtown Saratoga Springs
Just seeing them up close in a stable is impressive. But earlier today, folks got to see the Budweiser Clydesdales parading through Saratoga Springs. Maybe back in the 1800s, it was commonplace. But it is not every day you get to see a horse-drawn anything roll down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. But that is just what happened earlier today as the Budweiser Clydesdales got hitched up to the Budweiser Wagon for a stroll through the Spa City!
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: August 12 - August 18, 2022
Brian and Elizabeth Theilemann sold property at 28 Lancaster Ct. to Matthew Brousseau and Emily Clark for $506,000. John and Angelique Wright sold property at 149 Hop City Rd. to Dee and Leanne Talley for $375,000. Barbera Homes Kelley Farms LLC sold property at 18 Stablegate Dr. to Donald and...
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers respond to lean-to fire on Alger Island, wildland fire east of Pharaoh Lake
On July 28 at 8 p.m., Forest Rangers Miller, Nally, and Thompson responded to a report of a hiker lost on OK Slip Falls. Cell phone coordinates put the 37-year-old from Corinth near Whortleberry Pond, approximately two miles west of OK Slip Falls. After checking the trail register and confirming he was planning to hike OK Slip Falls, Rangers started searching trails in that area.
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Albany For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Albany for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Albany. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
wamc.org
Nightlife is part of Saratoga's draw, but has downside
Crowds gather in the heart of Saratoga Springs’ nightlife. Lines out the door at most venues on Caroline Street—the city’s summer tourist boom is in full effect. Saratoga Springs’ bars and nightclubs are part of the draw for the summer destination. But, the nightlife can raise some issues.
Colonie Man Accused of Taking Pics of Person Showering at RV Camp
What is with these people? And why do so many of them link back to Colonie? Back in February we had the teacher at Sand Creek Middle School. Then in July a Colonie Fireman was arrested for trying to take upskirt photos of women at the Central Ave Target. On...
familyadventuresinnewyorkstate.com
Prospect Mountain – Lake George, NY
I spent many summers in Lake George in my childhood, and this was one of my favorite destinations. Prospect Mountain stands an impressive 2030 feet above sea level and provides visitors with a stunning 100-mile view of Lake George and the surrounding area without, if they choose to, having to hike to the summit.
Abandoned Mohawk Carpet Mills in Amsterdam, NY! What Was Left Behind?
What's in a name? When it comes to towns around the Capital Region of New York it's kind of easy to figure out if you just give it some thought. Gloversville gets it's name from the town's history of making gloves. Amsterdam, NY, known as the "Carpet City" because...they made carpets.
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
