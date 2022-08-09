August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // COSTA MESA, Calif. - Nékter Juice Bar today announced that Jon Asher has been promoted to serve as the brand’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Previously the brand’s vice president of digital marketing, Asher joined Nékter Juice Bar in 2015 as director of digital marketing and has been responsible for leading a successful rebranding effort, evolving the brand towards omnichannel marketing, and transitioning its loyalty program from punch cards to a pioneering mobile app with more than 1 million members.

