Beaks and Brews tasting event to benefit the Center for Wildlife

By Special to the Coast Star
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
CAPE NEDDICK – Join Center for Wildlife and some of the area's favorite local brewers for its inaugural Beaks and Brews tasting event.

This event on Saturday, Aug. 27 from noon to 4 p.m. is the perfect opportunity for members of the public to learn about Center for Wildlife and get to meet some of Center for Wildlife's live ambassador animals, all while enjoying samples from local brewers including SoMe Brewing Co., York Beach Beer Co., Portsmouth Brewery, Urban Farm Fermentary, Northwoods Brewing Co. and Corner Point Brewing Co.

Attendees 21 years and up will receive vouchers for free tasting samples from brewers and all admission tickets (Adult, 21 and under and Designated Driver) will have access to the Center for Wildlife's Nature Center and Outdoor Ambassador Enclosures. Center for Wildlife educators will be on hand to introduce participants to some of Center for Wildlife’s feathered friends.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with some of our favorite local brewers for our inaugural Beaks and Brews event this year. This event will provide the perfect opportunity for beer lovers and families alike to enjoy an afternoon celebrating community while learning more about our work here at Center for Wildlife and the amazing things going on in the world of beer and cider here in the Seacoast region.” said Bob Dale, Center for Wildlife’s Marking and Outreach Coordinator.

Participants must be 21 years of age to participate in brewery tastings. Tickets required for all attendees 12 months and older. Tickets are limited. Tickets can be purchased through Center for Wildlife’s website thecenterforwildlife.org/events.

The Center for Wildlife is located at 375 Mountain Road, Cape Neddick, Maine 03902

As the largest and only wildlife center of its kind in the Seacoast region, Center for Wildlife admits more than 2,000 injured wild animals annually, fields 15,000 phone calls on its Wildlife Assistance Hotline, and presents more than 400 environmental education programs to 10,000 community members. All of this work is accomplished with no state or federal funding. To learn more about our work and ways you can support our efforts, please visit thecenterforwildlife.org.

Portsmouth Herald

