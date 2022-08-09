Read full article on original website
How to prune roses for a healthy plant, ripe for flowering
Learning how to prune roses properly will keep your English shrubs, Hybrid Teas and other flowering varieties looking gorgeous in growing season, adding a ton of quaint personality to your garden space. Prune hard once a year for best results
homedit.com
Creeping Jenny to Create Lush Container Gardens
Creeping Jenny is a small and humble plant. Despite its modest name and compact growth, this ordinary plant is one of the best container garden plants that you can buy. It creates the spilling effect that is so gorgeous in large pot arrangements. Creeping Jenny is ideal if you are...
8 weeding mistakes that make your garden high maintenance
Stop making these weeding mistakes and rethink your approach to weed control for a less stressful gardening experience
Best drought tolerant plants: 14 varieties that will survive a very dry spell
Drought tolerant plants like sea holly, lavender and Californian poppy will see that you enjoy a cool and colorful floral display, even during a heatwave. They save on water and are great for wildlife in south-facing gardens
How to deadhead hydrangeas, according to gardening author and expert
Wondering how to deadhead hydrangeas? Known for their beautiful blooms and leafy foliage, the much-loved hydrangea can be spotted in planting schemes far and wide thanks to its easy-to-grow qualities and long-lasting color. The pretty shrubs, which come in all manner of colors – from blue to white and pink...
15 Container Plants Perfect For Your Front Porch
Not much adds more curb appeal to the front of your home than plenty of thriving plants living on your porch. Here are some ideas for container plants.
I’m a gardening expert – six plants you need to add to your garden to keep mosquitos away
SUMMER nights in the garden are often ruined by pesky mosquitos trying to nibble at your skin. It can totally ruin an evening relaxing in the garden, but thankfully gardening experts have revealed the six plants to keep them out of the garden. Mosquitos are put off by certain scents,...
I’m a gardening expert and my simple trick will keep ants away from your plant pots
GARDEN pests can be a nightmare to deal with, and they're so much worse during the warmer summer months. Although ants aren't the worst pests in most gardens they can seen be annoying to deal with and can ruin the soil undeath plants. There are a few things keen gardeners...
5 Pairs Of Companion Plants That You Should Grow Together
Companion planting promotes the efficient use of space, brings balance to a garden bed, and improves the overall aesthetic of your outdoor spaces.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
marthastewart.com
Want to Attract Special Birds and Bees to Your Garden? Add Rare Plants to Your Backyard, a New Study Says
If you love the sight of birds and the thrum of bees in your garden, you're not alone. These pollinators are not only beautiful to behold, but they also boost the health of your plants and flowers during their daily visits. Luckily, there's a way to welcome particularly special species...
Domaine
How to Grow and Care for a Butterfly Bush
Want your garden to bring all the butterflies to the yard? Look no further than butterfly bush, a low-maintenance, easy-to-grow perennial that beneficial insects love. Here's everything you need to know about growing butterfly bush in your garden. Botanical Name: Buddleja davidii. Common Name: Butterfly bush, summer lilac, orange eye.
Guide To Greenhouse Gardening
Have you ever known a gardener with a home greenhouse and wished you had one, too? If so, you’re not alone. “Greenhouses are the dream of many gardeners,” says Marc Hachadourian, director of glasshouse horticulture and senior curator of orchids at the New York Botanical Garden. “Usually only the more advanced take the plunge and invest in a greenhouse for their gardens.”
I’m a gardening expert and here’s five ways to protect your garden ahead of autumn
IT’S been a scorching summer, but autumn is just around the corner and it may be time to get your garden prepared for the next season. A gardening expert has revealed five ways to protect your plants ahead of autumn. William Mitchell from Sutton Manor Nursery told Fabulous that...
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms
Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
What’s the Difference Between Mock and Wild Strawberry Plants?
Strawberries and summer go together like ice cream and hot fudge. You can’t have one without the other!. Whether you grow your own strawberries or run to the grocery store to stay stocked, it’s inevitable that you’ll find these bright red berries everywhere. They’re juicy, sweet and have a ton of health benefits!
Phys.org
Which ornamental plants perform best for pollinators?
Guides suggest some species are better than others for pollinators, but when you get to the plant nursery you're confronted by half a dozen cultivars of the same species. How do you pick between them?. Many gardeners want to make a home for wildlife in their garden, and there are...
What Is Proper Drainage And Why Is It So Important For Houseplants?
Just like you wouldn't want a waterlogged lawn in your front or backyard, you want to make sure your houseplants get plenty of drainage in their pots.
hypebeast.com
HYPEBEAST Visits: Wretched Flowers Make Art Out of Death
Wretched Flowers is not your traditional florist. Instead of using plants and flowers that have come to signify beauty, such as a rose or tulip, the New York-based art collective forages plants on the outer fringes to create unique arrangements that are fused with modern day technology. “We’re really about...
