Cleveland, OH

thisiscleveland.com

48 Hours For The Classic Rocker

While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Father John Misty, BTS, Thomas Rhett, Post Malone lead latest virtual music offerings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The idiosyncratic Father John Misty plays the first of three monthly livestreams from his current tour supporting his latest album, “Chloe and the Next 20th Century.” The Seattle singer -- who’s been using the Misty moniker for a decade now, since leaving Fleet Foxes, in which he was known as J. Tillman -- will put be online at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 from the Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans with a multi-camera presentation, directed by longtime collaborator Grant James.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Jewish FilmFest returns in September

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thirty films from 10 countries will be showcased in this year’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest, set to take place Sept. 8-18. Organized by the Mandel Jewish Community Center (JCC), festival events will take place at the Cedar Lee Theatre, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, along with a virtual streaming program.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival returns in October with 91 films from around the world

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Documentary film fans will flock to Chagrin Falls in October when the curtain rises on Chagrin Falls Documentary Film Festival. Entering its 13th year, the annual event will present nearly 100 films from around the globe on Oct. 5-9. In-person screenings will be followed by a virtual festival Oct. 9-16, opening the competing films to a nationwide audience.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Brewmaster answers questions about beer (video)

Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver answers the internet’s burning questions about beer. How do you make your own beer? What are hops? Is there such thing as boxed beer? How do you make beer from pumpkins? Garrett answers all these questions and much more. See the complete video here.
BROOKLYN, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

