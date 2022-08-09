Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
48 Hours For The Classic Rocker
While the term “rock ‘n’ roll” was coined back in the 1950s here in Cleveland, you believe that the true sound of rock originated in the late 60s, 70s and early 80s. You’re no stranger to guitar riffs, gritty acoustics, big hair, metal and Americana. You’re the ultimate classic rocker.
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
Father John Misty, BTS, Thomas Rhett, Post Malone lead latest virtual music offerings
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The idiosyncratic Father John Misty plays the first of three monthly livestreams from his current tour supporting his latest album, “Chloe and the Next 20th Century.” The Seattle singer -- who’s been using the Misty moniker for a decade now, since leaving Fleet Foxes, in which he was known as J. Tillman -- will put be online at 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 from the Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans with a multi-camera presentation, directed by longtime collaborator Grant James.
Pianist Daniil Trifonov withdraws from Cleveland Orchestra Blossom program
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A star guest soloist has withdrawn from his scheduled performance with the Cleveland Orchestra this weekend. Citing an acute arm injury, pianist Daniil Trifonov has withdrawn from Saturday’s program at Blossom Music Center, on which he had been slated to perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.
Cleveland Jewish FilmFest returns in September
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thirty films from 10 countries will be showcased in this year’s Cleveland Jewish FilmFest, set to take place Sept. 8-18. Organized by the Mandel Jewish Community Center (JCC), festival events will take place at the Cedar Lee Theatre, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, along with a virtual streaming program.
Feast of the Assumption and 18 other things to do in Cleveland this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There are plenty of reasons to get out of the house this weekend in Greater Cleveland. Festivals, concerts, fairs, galas, standup performances, art shows and more await. One of the biggest events will be the Feast of the Assumption, taking over the entire Little Italy neighborhood all weekend long.
Chagrin Documentary Film Festival returns in October with 91 films from around the world
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Documentary film fans will flock to Chagrin Falls in October when the curtain rises on Chagrin Falls Documentary Film Festival. Entering its 13th year, the annual event will present nearly 100 films from around the globe on Oct. 5-9. In-person screenings will be followed by a virtual festival Oct. 9-16, opening the competing films to a nationwide audience.
Treasures can sometimes be hazardous: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our favorite vintage table settings might be hazardous to our health. It’s important to look into any possible safety concerns before using those plates and glasses. Thank goodness for the internet bringing these issues to light. Fiesta Ware, made by the Homer Laughlin China Co. of...
Inaugural Punk Rock Flea Market Akron set for Aug. 13 at Lock 3
AKRON, Ohio – The Punk Rock Flea Market Akron will debut this Saturday, Aug. 13, from noon-6 p.m. at Lock 3 in downtown Akron. Admission is free for the market, which features more than 60 alternative artists, vendors, crafters and small independent businesses from Akron and surrounding communities. The...
We’re on the hunt for the best sub sandwich in Greater Cleveland: Nominate your favorite sandwich now
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As summer winds down, we are all seeking to squeeze in trips to the beach or hike the trails of Northeast Ohio. During those outdoor excursions, a sandwich is a great way to satiate the hunger pangs – whether it is a humble PB&J or something more elaborate -- like a sub sandwich.
Corleone’s to hold Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Corleone’s is holding a special Wine Spectator 90-plus points dinner. The Italian restaurant is marking its 27th anniversary and its 22nd year as a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner with a four-course dinner 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The magazine’s wine-award program, launched in...
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens hires former director of fund development as president
AKRON, Ohio – Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has hired Jennifer Highfield as president and executive director. Highfield previously was president and CEO of the National First Ladies’ Library in Canton, where she helped develop programing and organizational and financial plans. It’s a return to the stately grounds...
Enjoy a cold one for charity at StrongFest: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Rotary Club of Strongsville will host its inaugural StrongFest Beer and Wine tasting event from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Walter F. Ehrnfelt Recreation Center in Strongsville. The event will feature some of the best craft breweries in Northeast Ohio. This event will...
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
Brewmaster answers questions about beer (video)
Brooklyn Brewery brewmaster Garrett Oliver answers the internet’s burning questions about beer. How do you make your own beer? What are hops? Is there such thing as boxed beer? How do you make beer from pumpkins? Garrett answers all these questions and much more. See the complete video here.
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Live updates from Game 111
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Oscar Gonzalez and the first-place Guardians take on the Tigers in the finale of a three-game series at Comerica Park. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m. Get live updates during the game below, including cleveland.com beat writers Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga. Click here if you have trouble seeing the updates.
