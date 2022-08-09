Charlie’s Take: Nets owner would earn folk-hero status with this response to Kevin Durant’s demand

Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving's agent refutes report he 'hates' Steve Nash and Sean Marks
Reports that Kyrie Irving ‘hates’ head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks are simply not true, according to his agent and stepmother Shetallia Riley Irving.
The Kevin Durant-Celtics trade storyline has been stoked again
BOSTON -- A few weeks have passed since word first surfaced on trade conversations between the Celtics and Nets involving Kevin Durant and Jaylen Brown. Consider that flame to be rekindled.Shams Charania wrote on Monday about Durant's status in Brooklyn, noting that the star forward "does not have faith in the team's direction." As such, the possibility of a Durant trade this summer remains very much on the table, as Durant reportedly gave an ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai: "[Tsai] needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash."Charania added that...
Who's behind the report that Durant wants to play with Marcus Smart?
Kevin Durant wants to land with the Boston Celtics and play with Marcus Smart, reports SNY’s Ian Begley. It seems as if Durant is trying to strong-arm the Brooklyn Nets.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Believes Nets Won't "Cave" To Kevin Durant's Demands On Sean Marks And Steve Nash: "That Would Look Really Bad For Them."
Kevin Durant's trade request has dominated the news cycle this summer, and there's no doubt that there have been many reports about the situation between him and the Brooklyn Nets. The most recent update on the situation was provided by Shams Charania, who revealed that Kevin Durant had asked the...
