Westlake, OH

cleveland19.com

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
cleveland19.com

Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
CLEVELAND, OH
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea

BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
BEREA, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
WESTLAKE, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
STREETSBORO, OH
Cleveland.com

Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter

At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH

