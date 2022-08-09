Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Fire destroys vacant Elyria home
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple firefighters spent hours battling a fire at a vacant home. Crews were called to the home in the 300 block of Ninth Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, firefighters said there was a working fire on the first floor. Firefighters said they made...
cleveland19.com
Driver fleeing police crashes into several cars at Cleveland dealership
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver fleeing East Cleveland police lost control and crashed into a used car dealership on Cleveland’s East Side. Cleveland police said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. During the pursuit, the driver slammed through the fence at Southern Cars. The dealership is located...
Passenger killed in one-car crash in Florence Township; drug use suspected
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A passenger was killed in a single-car crash that occurred in Florence Township on Monday. The Sandusky Highway Patrol Post is currently investigating the crash, which occurred on SR 113 just west of SR 60 in Florence Township, Erie County, at approximately 2:33 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
Authorities in Lake County looking for missing boater near Madison Township
The U.S. Coast Guard, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Madison Township police and Canadian Search and Rescue are looking for a boater who went missing in Canada on Wednesday.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Garfield Heights man charged in pursuit that ended in crash in Lorain, authorities say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Garfield Heights man is accused of stealing a pickup truck in Erie County and leading troopers on a chase that ended in a crash in Lorain, authorities said. Johnathan J. Bryant, 25, is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing and eluding, speeding, operating a motor vehicle...
Two dogs locked in Mercedes-Benz rescued by police, citizens in Berea
BEREA, Ohio – A citizen called police at about 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 after noticing two dogs locked inside a Mercedes-Benz parked outside Powerhouse Gym, 1298 West Bagley Road. When police arrived, they observed that the car windows were open about 1 inch. No food or water was in the car. The citizen said the car had been parked at least 20 minutes, but other witnesses said they had seen the car there for about an hour.
Lightning likely causes Cleveland-area house fire: Investigators
Firefighters believe the fire started after the chimney was struck by lightning.
cleveland19.com
Westlake Police report multiple car thefts at nearby apartments
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Westlake Police Department has reported a number of stolen cars over the past week, one of which was involved in a hip-skip crash in Cleveland. Police said that all of the vehicles were taken during overnight hours over several days. The vehicles reported stolen on...
whbc.com
Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
cleveland19.com
Streetsboro resident escapes carjacking, police say
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police said armed criminals tried to carjack a person at lunchtime earlier this week. According to police, the near carjacking happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at the Streetsboro Plaza. Police said they are thankful the resident is safe and are following up...
Jeep stolen from driveway used in attempted vehicle theft elsewhere; SUV stolen from garage: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Theft of motor vehicle, trespassing: Barrett Road & West Fifth Street. A 2022 Jeep Compass was stolen between 11 p.m. Aug. 3 and 3 a.m. Aug. 4 from a driveway on Barrett. The victim had left the Jeep’s key fob inside the vehicle. It’s unknown whether...
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
Man strikes woman as she drives, causing crash, then walks away: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 1:55 a.m. Aug. 7, University Heights police picked up a man who was walking on Cedar Road following an incident that took place in a car as it traveled in Beachwood. The man, 30, of Cleveland, had been in a car with a Cleveland woman, 32, when they began to argue. The man struck the woman as she drove, causing her to drive off the road and into a telephone pole. The man then walked away from the car.
Driver hospitalized, facing OVI charges after Kirtland crash
A driver was taken to the hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Kirtland Monday evening.
Car fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve closes westbound lane
A car on fire on I-90 near Dead Man's Curve has closed one westbound lane beyond SR-2, according to Cleveland Fire and ODOT.
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
