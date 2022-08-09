Read full article on original website
BBC
Gosport man charged over rape of man near supermarket
A man has been charged with raping another man near a supermarket. The victim, in his 20s, was attacked near Morrisons in Gosport by another man on Sunday 10 July in the early hours. Hampshire Constabulary said the attack happened in an area off Walpole Road and the junction with...
Man charged with murder of young mother after body is found at country park
A man has been charged with the murder of a young mother who has not been seen for more than a week, as police found a body in a country park.Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon in Essex, was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip flops when she was last seen alive on July 22.Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra with the registration EU13 JVW, was found four days later on July 26 in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.Essex Police arrested a man on Friday, and on Sunday officers charged 36-year-old Gary Bennett with murder.Bennett, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, is...
BBC
Claire Holland: Man appears in court accused of cold case murder
A man will face trial accused of murdering a woman who disappeared a decade ago. Darren Osment has appeared before Bristol Crown Court accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland. The 40-year-old faces a three-week trial before a High Court judge beginning on 13 March 2023. Mr Osment, of Chessel Drive,...
BBC
Huddersfield knife attack victim suffers life-threatening injuries
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife in Huddersfield. The 46-year-old victim was assaulted on Swan Lane just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital where he was being treated for injuries to his chest and body, a...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Nurse, 32, accused of murdering seven babies appears in court for hearing
A NURSE accused of murdering seven babies faced court yesterday for a pre-trial hearing. Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with killing the five boys and two girls on the neo-natal ward at the Countess of Chester Hospital, Cheshire. She is also accused of the attempted murder of a further five...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
ohmymag.co.uk
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
A woman mauled to death and a man rushed to the hospital. According to Sky News, South Yorkshire police responded to an emergency call from a man who reported a dog attack in his house. As they arrived at the property together with the local ambulance services, they faced a horrendous scene. A man and a woman, both in their 40s, were bitten by a dog, a legal American Bully XL. The man who called the police during the attack was severely injured. The paramedics tended to a woman, but despite their efforts, her bite wounds were fatal, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Female police officer, 40, will stand trial for mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages
A female police officer will stand trial accused of mocking George Floyd by sharing racially-offensive WhatsApp messages. PC Joann Jinks, 40, was a serving officer at West Mercia Police at the time the messages were allegedly sent in June 2020. The former officer will stand charged with three counts of...
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
BBC
Dog stolen, doused in petrol and set on fire dies 'peacefully'
A severely injured dog that was doused in petrol and set on fire after being stolen has been put to sleep, her owner has confirmed. Detectives described the "horrific" and "targeted" attack as part of a "ongoing dispute" and have arrested a man. The spaniel, called Lucky, was taken from...
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Police release photograph of wanted suspect after 39 people found dead in lorry
Detectives have released a photograph of a man who is suspected of being part of a conspiracy that led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals who were found in the back of a lorry.The victims’ bodies were found in the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex, early on October 23 2019.Essex Police want to trace Romanian national Marius Mihai Draghici, who is suspected of being part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants’ journeys to the UK.The force said this was both in connection with the fatal journey on October...
CCTV shows gang of young women brazenly steal hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes
Police are hunting a brazen gang of young women who marched around a shop stealing croissants, while others walked behind the tills and snatched hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes.CCTV footage from Tesco Express in Hove shows two of the girls going behind the counter and grabbing age-restricted goods that appeared to include lottery scratch cards, before pulling aside the cigarette display.Another pair bagged up bakery items such as croissants and appeared to be holding other treats.When confronted by a member of staff, they all fled the store.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More CCTV footage shows group of girls stealing croissants in East SussexLilia Valutyte, 9, plays in the street with sister moments before fatal stabbingMan details ‘scary’ monkeypox diagnosis and symptoms as cases rise across US
Anne Heche: The Latest on Her Blood Test Results and Condition (Report)
New details have come to light following Anne Heche’s fiery crash on Friday. Earlier this week, TMZ reported the LAPD had obtained a warrant for a sample of Heche’s blood. Now, LAPD sources tell the site that the blood has been tested and that alcohol was not found, but cocaine and fentanyl were. The sources emphasized that Anne’s blood was drawn after she was admitted to the hospital and that fentanyl can sometimes be used as a pain medication for hospital patients. The insiders say more testing and investigating is required to determine when the fentanyl entered her system.
Artist found dead in Swansea park after years of homophobic bullying
A young Welsh artist who was bullied as teenager for being gay and later suffered panic attacks after a relationship breakdown took his own life, an inquest has heard. William Green, 26, from Swansea, was found dead two days after a row with a former boyfriend just before Christmas last year, the hearing was told.The inquest, in Swansea, heard that he found life at his comprehensive school “very difficult” because of homophobic bullying, but kept it quiet from his family until he was a university student.His family said his friends accepted him for who he was but that he did...
Terminally ill man arrested for mooning speed camera criticises ‘pathetic’ police as he is cleared by court
A terminally ill man who was arrested after flashing his backside at a speed camera has been cleared by magisrates. Darrell Meekcom, 55, of Kidderminster, created a bucket list of things he wanted to do before he dies after receiving the news in October last year that he has multiple system atrophy, a rare condition which causes degenerative brain damage.One of the items on his list was to “moon” a speed camera. He decided to target the speed camera van on Stourbridge Road in his home town after he had been “caught by them a couple of times for...
