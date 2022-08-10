ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Major water main break sparks city-wide emergency in Newark

 3 days ago

A large water main break impacting tens of thousands of residents prompted officials to declare a city-wide emergency in Newark amid a day of extreme heat and humidity on Tuesday.

Residents in Newark and neighboring Belleville were advised to boil water, and the city of Newark has canceled summer school programs.

Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said most residents had normal or low water pressure Tuesday night, but the water advisory would remain in effect until the situation was re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

As result, free cases of bottled water were being distributed to residents at the Belleville Senior Center at 125 Franklin Ave, and would continue until 11 p.m.

Newark residents were also told to expect no water or low water pressure for the time. As a precaution, a Boil Water Advisory remained in a effect for the North, South, West, and Central Wards of Newark.

Approximately 100,000 people were impacted in Newark alone, according to Kareem Adeem, Director of the Newark Department of Water and Sewer Utilities.

Workers have been going door-to-door in Newark giving out water bottles to those in need. Newark residents can request water by calling
973-733-4311 .

And Newark Beth Israel Medical Center announced that while it remains open, surgical procedures have been cancelled or postponed, some outpatient services have been cancelled and visitation has been temporarily suspended.

The hospital urged patients to confirm any appointments scheduled for Tuesday.

All of this comes after a major, 42-inch water main broke in Branch Brook Park on the Newark-Belleville city line just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Newark Firefighters and Police responded to the scene as water gushed from the broken main and flooded Clinton and Mill Streets.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the muddy, rushing river caused by the break.

WATCH: NewsCopter 7 over massive water main break on Newark-Belleville line

NewsCopter 7 was over the break, which happened in Branch Brook Park on the Newark-Belleville city line.

First responders were assisting with a private vehicle which fell into a sinkhole near the break.

The motorist escaped as the car was being swallowed up into the hole. Part of the submerged vehicle could be seen sticking out above the rushing water.

Newark Water Department crews were on site working to repair the large main, which Adeem said was originally installed back in 1880.

In Belleville, Clara Maass Medical Center remained fully operational as of noon, and was using bottled water for drinking.

"Our FD is working diligently to pump water to Clara Maass and our Township Engineer is working with Newark officials to divert water to Belleville," said a statement released by the town. "We will provide additional updates on the Township website and social media channels."

Newark's Office of Emergency Management was seeking mutual aid from neighboring cities to supply water tankers as repairs were being made.

There was no immediate word when repairs to the broken main would be completed, but work was expected to continue into the night.

NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
