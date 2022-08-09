ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media, PA

Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKtVx_0hAJ0GB000
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement.

In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T.  She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board of Trustees and will assist with special projects such as Strategic Planning.

While serving as the Director of Student Affairs, Kamira was and remains a crucial driver of the Student Success Team initiative.

She developed a laptop loaner program that became a lifeline to students at the start of the pandemic in 2020, and worked with her team to increase student retention during the pandemic.

Kamira Evans also led efforts to award a 5-year $1.5 million grant to assist P.I.T.’s most at-risk students.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Kamira said. “and I look forward serving the P.I.T. community in new ways!”

About P.I.T.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media, founded in 1953, is a two-year accredited, private non-profit college offering an education for those looking for career development and advancement, college transfer opportunities, and personal growth.

Find out more about the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology and how it can help advance your career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pU56_0hAJ0GB000
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: The Lincoln Center

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth (“TLC”) in Audubon is a social enterprise company serving the Greater Philadelphia Area for over 50 years. Founded in 1970 and incorporated in 1983, TLC is an entrepreneurial nonprofit providing innovative education, coaching, and counseling services to public school students and their families.
AUDUBON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Media, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Media, PA
Education
VISTA.Today

WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders

When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the University for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director at Integrate for Good

Bev Weinberg, Founder and Executive Director of Integrate for Good, spoke with MONTCO Today about her life growing up in a tight-knit neighborhood in Montgomery County and how an early experience in elementary school shaped the work she does today. After being kept on the sidelines of gym class because of an orthopedic disability, Weinberg envisioned a more inclusive community, which eventually led to her founding Integrate for Good to support people with disabilities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Transfer#An Education#Chief Of Staff#The Board Of Trustees#The Student Success Team
VISTA.Today

Malvern Fintech Company Plans to Add 100 Jobs to Chester County

Malvern-Based financial technology company Savana plans to hire 100 new employees after receiving a $45 million boost funding which will help grow their digital banking expansion, writes Rachel Ravina for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Fresh off a Series A funding round from investors that included both national and international companies,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

The Alliance for Health Equity Releases More than $600,000 to Support Local Nonprofits, Grassroots Organizations

Image via the Alliance for Health Equity. The Alliance for Health Equity has released $620,000 in support over two years to eight registered 501(c)3 grassroots and nonprofit partnerships, equaling 18 organizations as the recipients of the Collaborative Innovation Fund. Another $25,000 was awarded to an organization to support the Coatesville Black Media Renaissance, and $12,500 in discretionary funds was released to address emergent needs relating to health access.
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Billionaire Developer Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. A person with a CCRES career works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
VISTA.Today

Planned Sports and Event Facility Poised to Put Coatesville Back on the Map

Coatesville officials believe the National Sports and Events Center will put the city back on the map.Image via IDG Development. IDG Development is set to build a new $50 million facility in Coatesville called the National Sports and Events Center, which officials are hoping will put the city back on the map, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy