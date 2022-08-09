ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

'Best hobby.' Dickson newcomers immersed in bees, help grow Middle TN club.

By Chris Gadd, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago
Anthony and Chelsea Vargas knew very little about bees or Dickson County five years ago.

He’s from Chicago, and did some gardening. She’s from California, and was in 4-H. They met and became a couple in 2018. Months later, Anthony, 40, and Chelsea, 35, started raising bees.

“Before we knew each other, we had thoughts of keeping bees. But it just never happened,” said Chelsea, who has lived in White Bluff since 2016.

The couple, who were married last year, took the Dickson Bee Club beginner’s class.

“We were looking at each other throughout the day, and taking lots of notes,” Anthony said.

Their thoughts afterward?

“We just scratched the surface on this but let’s go home and learn more,” Anthony said.

Many more meetings, hives, friends and honey jars later, Chelsea is now president of the Dickson Beekeepers and Anthony is vice president.

“It has been the best hobby either of us has ever had. It’s been so informative in ways that we never anticipated,” Anthony said.

Chelsea said they were fortunate to have “really awesome mentors.”

“We are the mentors now,” she added, noting they were mentoring about 12 beekeepers now.

The Vargas started with two hives but now have eight Langstroth hives on the Bibb-White Bluff Center’s lawn. A Langstroth hive is a vertically-stacked box that resembles a dresser. Inside the box are individual frames, which look like a picture frame and can be removed. The bees build honeycomb inside the frames.

Both Anthony and Chelsea marvel at honeybees’ capabilities, mentioning that experts have determined bees can recognize flowers and also human faces.

“You are not training them. They are training you. And, they will let you know when you are doing something that is not going with their plan,” Chelsea said.

Anthony also talks about the Texas-based Hives for Heroes nonprofit that focuses on honey bee conservation and a “healthy” transition from military service.

Hives for Heroes works with local beekeeping organizations, like the Dickson Bee Club to provide “connection, purpose, and healthy relationships fostering a lifelong hobby in beekeeping.”

Anthony talked about how beekeeping can help force an individual to stay calm and remain centered – like a veteran adapting to civilian life, or anyone who’s trying to destress.

“If you are having a bad day, and you are frustrated and you are angry, your bees do sense that. They see a difference in your behavior and how they interact with you,” Anthony said. “If you are calm and relaxed, they sense that in you, and they act accordingly.”

World Honeybee Day Festival

Anthony and Chelsea hope to continue growing the Dickson Bee Club, which was founded in 2010 and started as the Three Rivers Bee Association.

Club membership has grown and meeting attendance has increased from about 15 people to 40 people. Some of the more active members include Cheril Norville, secretary and treasurer; Tom and Betsy Morgan, past president and secretary; John Chosay, who runs the club website; and Aaron Sullivan, who was the Vargas' primary mentor.

Anthony mentions many more people who are involved and more who continue to be as the club grows.

Accompanying that growth, though, are increased expenses for activities and supplies including the 8-hour beginning beekeeping class that includes presentations, speakers and lunch. The Dickson Beekeepers also have regional speakers monthly for club meetings.

Club members thought a bee-focused event might raise funds and last year the World Honeybee Day Festival was born.

After working through various first-year event hurdles, organizers began setting up in White Bluff after the early morning heavy rains – the same day as the deadly Waverly flood.

“We obviously didn’t know what was happening in Waverly,” Chelsea said.

Despite all the issues, she said about 250 people stopped by and two vendors sold out of merchandise. Also, the club sold all its honey.

This year’s World Honeybee Day Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bibb-White Bluff Civic Center. The festival will include more than 40 vendors, food trucks, live bands and more.

Chelsea reflected on their entry into beekeeping, saying “we didn’t know where to start,” adding “we were mentored and now we are the ones mentoring others.”

