ON A ROLL: BHS golfer racks up success on fast track

After starting his summer golf journey by finishing third in the Jim Curd Sr. Memorial Bartlesville City Championship competition, Tanner John’s clubs have continued to heat up.

The Bartlesville High senior-to-be won a South Central PGA Junior tourney at Shangri La by shooting 70, and powered to another title by winning a South Central PGA Junior event at Meadowbrook (Tulsa). He won the latter by one stroke (150, 75-75).

John also wrenched out second place in the prestigious Junior Texas/Oklahoma tourney at Battle Creek (Broken Arrow), shooting 73-71 (144).

He also came in second in a junior tourney at Page Belcher (Tulsa) with 76. Earlier this summer, Johnson also attended a BYU golf camp.

John finished 24th (83-80-75—238) at last spring’s Class 6A state tournament. His third-round total of 75 ranked as the seventh-best (tied) tally of the day.

John also could be one of the top runners this fall on the Bartlesville High boys cross country team.