ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

ON A ROLL: BHS golfer racks up success on fast track

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 2 days ago

After starting his summer golf journey by finishing third in the Jim Curd Sr. Memorial Bartlesville City Championship competition, Tanner John’s clubs have continued to heat up.

The Bartlesville High senior-to-be won a South Central PGA Junior tourney at Shangri La by shooting 70, and powered to another title by winning a South Central PGA Junior event at Meadowbrook (Tulsa). He won the latter by one stroke (150, 75-75).

John also wrenched out second place in the prestigious Junior Texas/Oklahoma tourney at Battle Creek (Broken Arrow), shooting 73-71 (144).

He also came in second in a junior tourney at Page Belcher (Tulsa) with 76. Earlier this summer, Johnson also attended a BYU golf camp.

John finished 24th (83-80-75—238) at last spring’s Class 6A state tournament. His third-round total of 75 ranked as the seventh-best (tied) tally of the day.

John also could be one of the top runners this fall on the Bartlesville High boys cross country team.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com

Trojans Enter Season with Heavy Hearts

The Caney Valley football enters the 2022 season with heavy hearts. The Trojans mourned the loss of football player Ethan Dodson who tragically passed away over the course of the summer. Caney Valley head football coach Stephen Mitchell says the team plans to honor Ethan’s memory all season long.
RAMONA, OK
redcuprebellion.com

Too early prediction: Tulsa comes to Oxford with upset on their minds

When I first saw Tulsa on the football schedule, I glossed over it and confidently thought Ole Miss would finish September with a 4-0 record. But the crippling anxiety of waiting for football coupled with the passage of time from last season has left me mindlessly scrolling Tulsa stats, facts and figures though the game is more than six weeks away.
OXFORD, MS
Z94

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bartlesville, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Bartlesville, OK
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Johnson, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa PAC has a full lineup for 45th season

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced a full lineup for its 45th season. FOX23′s Ron Terrell, who has been known to grace the stage himself, talked with PAC Chief Officer Mark Frie on the upcoming season. “We just hit the ground running!” Frie said....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Power restored to parts of east Tulsa, Broken Arrow after outage

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Around 6,600 people were without power in eastern Tulsa and the Broken Arrow area for a short time Tuesday afternoon. According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma, power was restored around 1:45 p.m. A spokesperson for the company said an animal caused a problem...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Page Belcher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bhs#On A Roll#Fast Track#Golfer#Shangri La#Junior Texas Oklahoma
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Bartlesville police, OSBI ask for help locating Delaware Co. woman

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help in locating Bailey Whitney of Delaware County. Police are looking for Whitney, 18, to speak with her about the suspicious disappearance for Devin Viles, BPD said. Viles was...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kaynewscow.com

Pawnee teen injured in accident

PAWNEE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident that reported at 1:07 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the intersection of U.S. 64 and Oklahoma 18, three miles south of Pawnee in Pawnee County. Troopers report that a 2004 Chevrolet pickup driven...
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

860
Followers
1K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy