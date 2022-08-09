ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

It’s the Summer of the Spotted Lanternfly in New York and Your Mission to Squish ‘Em is Still On

By Sarah Beling
W42ST.nyc
W42ST.nyc
 2 days ago

While New Yorkers have been enjoying the summer, they’ve been joined by an unwelcome guest. Yes, folks, the dreaded Spotted Lanternfly is back — and sightings of the striking, invasive insect have exploded around town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mu4KP_0hAJ07Ji00
Spotted Lanternflies are your unwelcome summer dinner companions. Photo: Phil O’Brien

The Lycorma delicatula , known colloquially as the Spotted Lanternfly, was first identified in the US in 2014 and has since become an unwelcome yearly summer visitor across the East Coast, including New York City — where, like many of us transplants, they seem to have decided to stay .

Despite its butterfly-like appearance, the insect is considered a threat to crops, in particular, walnut, grapes, hops, apples, blueberries and stone fruit plants. The Parks Department has asked New Yorkers to join in on the fight, adding more urgency to previous public service missives: “Harming our city’s wildlife is prohibited, but in an effort to slow the spread of this troublesome species, we are putting out a one-time call: if you see a Spotted Lanternfly, please squish and dispose of this invasive pest. ”  So what’s the situation in Hell’s Kitchen? W42ST asked readers for real-time reports.

Anecdotal sightings appeared to be up in the neighborhood and all over the city, where reader Ava Raiin said that there are “more than last summer” and reader Ruby added, “They’re all over the place!” Several readers pointed to Hudson Yards and W43rd and W44th Streets as hotspots, with others reporting a noticeable increase in bug numbers.

Commented reader Chris: “As opposed to seeing ONE on our balcony the entire last summer, we see at least a dozen a day. Very alarming!” Jenny added, “Saw probably five all of last summer, and now see 10-20 a day on my Harlem terrace.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B61F_0hAJ07Ji00
A Lanternfly on the 15th floor. Photo supplied by reader Marci
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODsed_0hAJ07Ji00
An Upper West Side Lanternfly. Photo supplied by reader Lara Weinberg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E4sLT_0hAJ07Ji00
A Lanternfly party near the high-rise windows of Hell’s Kitchen. Photo supplied by reader Iva Nka
We see them here, we see them there… Spotted Lanternfly sightings on the West Side. Photos supplied.

Hell’s Kitchen local Marci saw one on the 15th floor window of her apartment and has noticed them in abundance on the West Side. “Over by Gotham there are tons,” she said, adding that there are “a bunch that people have been stepping on.”

Reader Iva Nka found them socializing all the way up on the 63rd balcony ledge of her high rise, while reader Lara Weinberg documented an insect in the lobby of her Upper West Side building. Miguel spotted a deceased bug on 23rd and Madison, while another reader alerted us that they were frequently popping up at the MoMa garden terrace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220y16_0hAJ07Ji00
A spotted lanternfly that met its timely end. Photo supplied by reader Miguel

While some pests have been too quick to nab, some locals are becoming well-practiced at vanquishing the insects. Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association President Aleta LaFargue and MP summer program participant Max have encountered hordes of the Spotted Lanternfly in the plaza’s playground, where Max has become “our in-house lanternfly exterminator,” said LaFargue. “We’ve been smashing them for the last few weeks — he’s taken out eight today alone!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sulVI_0hAJ07Ji00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BRDq_0hAJ07Ji00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQt3m_0hAJ07Ji00
Well done to Max, the in-house lanternfly exterminator of Manhattan Plaza. Photos supplied by Aleta LaFargue

Urban ecologist Marielle Anzelone warned the New York Times that individual action “is not going to get us there,” in the wider fight against the invasive species, but she added, “Maybe individual action is a way of pulling people in.”

As for the battle of the bugs in Midtown, we here at W42ST have deemed that every little bit helps — if you see a Spotted Lanternfly, do not hesitate to squish it on sight!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la0cc_0hAJ07Ji00

The post It’s the Summer of the Spotted Lanternfly in New York and Your Mission to Squish ‘Em is Still On appeared first on W42ST .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

This NJ ice cream shop voted one of the best in the country

Thrillist.com put together a list of the best 40 ice cream shops in the whole United States. Sort of an ice cream version of a Top 40 radio countdown show. They didn’t rank them though. They’re listed alphabetically. And while just one ice cream shop from New Jersey was voted among the top 40, it’s certainly one that deserves the nod.
PRINCETON, NJ
uppereastsite.com

Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department

There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Madison, NY
City
Ruby, NY
City
Upper West Side, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan Plaza#Hudson Yards#New Yorkers#Lycorma#The Parks Department
Eater

Jollibee Sets Opening Date for Its Times Square Flagship

Jollibee shows no signs of letting up: The Filipino fast-food brand announced this week that it’s finally opening the doors on its Times Square flagship, a 7,000-square-foot space that’s been in the works for over a year. The restaurant at 1500 Broadway, between West 43rd and 44th streets, will open on August 18, bringing fried chicken with gravy, spaghetti, and peach-mango pies back to the neighborhood. (The chain has a second Times Square outpost at 609 Eighth Avenue, between West 39th and 40th streets, that remains temporarily closed.) The flagship will also serve new items, including a double cheeseburger, biscuits, and baked mac and cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages

A carriage horse collapsed on W45th Street and 9th Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, drawing a large crowd and eliciting a rushed response from the NYPD Mounted Unit. “I was walking home and saw police racing by — and could tell something was up,” said Hell’s Kitchen local Paul Devlin. “There was a horse lying on […] The post Horse Collapse on 9th Avenue Ignites Further Debate on the Future of New York’s Carriages appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Invasive fly species spreading in New York state

Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AdWeek

Cindy Hsu Named Anchor of WCBS New Morning Newscast

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Cindy Hsu has been named anchor of the new WCBS weekday 9 a.m. newscast. The new show will debut on the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City Says

(Getty Images/iStockphoto) During the many heat waves New York has been enduring throughout this summer, we have been hearing similar concerns. If you recall during the initial Covid-19 outbreak during the summer of 2020, the topic of inequality could not have been more prevalent. The conversation honed in on Black New Yorkers —  specifically when it came to their living conditions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

W42ST.nyc

New York, NY
514
Followers
249
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 2014, W42ST has been keeping Hell’s Kitchen connected, updated and upbeat. Our journalism covers the fastest-growing neighborhood in Manhattan with new glass and steel luxury buildings mixing with classic New York walkup apartments.

 http://w42st.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy