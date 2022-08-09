VISTA Careers — Centric Bank

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centric Bank, a community bank with both a financial center and loan production office in Devon, specializes in offering personalized advice to help clients improve cash flow for their businesses, secure financing for specific purchases, or simply enjoy peace of mind. Headquartered in Harrisburg, Centric Bank is routinely ranked among the fastest-growing companies in central Pennsylvania and as one of the best places to work in the state.

Commercial Lending Officer

This position will drive the bank’s sales and business development programs, maintain portfolio credit quality by managing individual book of business and team portfolio to bank expectations, and maintain detailed records of meetings with clients or prospective customers. Other duties include relationship building, outside calling efforts, and generating goodwill.

The ideal candidate Bachelor’s degree or related banking experience, previous experience in positions related to business development and/or credit underwriting, and have the ability to work in a team environment. Candidates should have strong math and interpersonal skills.

Learn more about the Commercial Lending Officer position at Centric Bank.

Universal Banker

This position will operate a teller terminal and teller capture processing system and promote and maintain positive relations with all existing customers and prospects. Other responsibilities include listening for clues during conversations with customers in an effort to identify cross-sell opportunities that will positively impact and deepen relationships with our customers.

The ideal candidate will have a high school diploma or better and at least 2 years of experience in similar banking or retail position. Candidates should have the ability to analyze customer credit data, credit scores and other financial information and be able to work in a team environment.

Learn more about the Universal Banker position at Centric Bank.

Bank Fraud and Physical Security Officer

This position will be responsible for implementing the Bank’s Anti-Fraud, Identity Theft and Physical Security programs. Individuals will use the bank’s third party vendor for on-going transaction monitoring for fraud, including following up on transaction alerts and conducting investigations when needed. Other duties include fraud loss mitigation and developing and implement a loss reporting function.

The ideal candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree with a business-related focus preferred with at least 3 years’ experience in the financial services industry required. Candidates should have Fraud-related ABA or CAMs designation/training preferred and must be able to correctly interpret laws and regulations.

Learn more about the Bank Fraud and Physical Security Officer position at Centric Bank.

