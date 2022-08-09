ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break

NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break

A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures. A 42-inch water main break in Belleville left both University Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Hospital without water on Tuesday. “I tried to use the restroom. There is no water...
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home

The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire

On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
3 Amazon workers died on the job in N.J. over past month, OSHA says

The federal government is investigating the deaths of three Amazon workers who died at facilities in New Jersey over several weeks this summer. The first death occurred July 13 in Middlesex County at the company’s EWR9 fulfillment center in the 8000 block of Industrial Highway in Carteret, an Amazon official said. The man died during Prime Day, the company’s biggest sale event of the year.
East Orange Fire Department visits Community Day Nursery

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Fire Department visited Community Day Nursery in East Orange on Wednesday, July 27. The children were delighted to meet Sparky the Fire Dog and to climb onto a real fire engine. Firefighters distributed fire hats to all the children and made them honorary firefighters. They explained that children should not be afraid of the firefighters even though they may look and sound scary when wearing their helmets and firefighting gear. In the event of an emergency, children should never hide from firefighters.

