Boil water advisory remains in effect in Newark, other parts of Essex County, following water main break
A major water main break Tuesday in Belleville left thousands of Newark residents without water, and for some -- it's still not safe to drink tap water.
Crews start repairs on massive water main break in Essex County; boil water advisory remains
Water distribution continues in Belleville, Bloomfield and Newark following a major water main break in Branch Brook Park Tuesday morning.
Mayor Ras Baraka: Newark dealing with another water main break
NEWARK, N.J. -- There has been a setback two days after that massive watermain break in New Jersey. According to Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another water main break happened overnight Wednesday into Thursday, this time in the Vailsburg section of the city at around 2 a.m. A boil water advisory remains in effect in that area. On Tuesday, water flooded Branch Brook Park, leaving tens of thousands of Newark and Belleville residents without running water.
Massive Water Main Beak Impacts 100K Newark, Belleville Residents
A massive water main break on the Newark and Belleville border Tuesday, Aug. 9 had lingering impacts as of Wednesday. The 140-year-old pipe in Branch Brook Park broke in two places, and caused a sinkhole to open that swallowed a car, NBC4 reports. Most of Newark and all of Belleville...
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
Newark hospitals cancel some procedures due to water main break
A major water main break impacting the city of Newark caused some hospitals in the city to cancel certain procedures. A 42-inch water main break in Belleville left both University Hospital and Newark Beth Israel Hospital without water on Tuesday. “I tried to use the restroom. There is no water...
Areas of New Jersey see heavy morning flooding
Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach saw heavy flooding this morning, causing part of the road way to be shut down.
‘I'm still in shock’: Woman relives frightening moments when vehicle sank following water main break
The owner of the car that sits submerged in Branch Brook Park following Tuesday's major water main break in Belleville says she feels grateful to be alive.
Thousands of NJ homes without power after power line falls on interstate
A high voltage power line that fell across Route 80 in Morris County knocked out power for approximately 60,000 customers in Morris and Sussex counties on one of the hottest days of the year. Jefferson in Morris County and Sparta in Sussex County were the hardest hit by the outages...
Newark water emergency forces thousands of summer school students to stay home
The Newark Board of Education canceled summer school Tuesday because of a “city-wide water emergency” stemming from a major water main break at Branch Brook Park, near the city’s border with Belleville.Residents and establishments throughout Newark and parts of neighboring Belleville, Bloomfield, and Nutley — which all get water from the Newark water supply line — were experiencing low water pressure, discolored water, or had no running water, town officials said.City...
Thousands in NJ Lose Power Amid Heat Wave After High Voltage Line Sparks Brush Fire
On one of the hottest and most miserably humid days of the summer, thousands of New Jersey residents found themselves without power to help keep their homes cool. More than 65,000 customers were in the dark at one point Tuesday afternoon, though that number was down to about 43,000 as of 5:30 p.m. More had regained power by the end of the night. The vast majority of the outages were in Morris and Sussex counties, for customers who get their electricity from First Energy/Jersey Central Power and Light.
Hospitals failed to keep air conditioning working as indoor temps soared, N.J. health dept. says
Ambulances in Essex County have been diverted from delivering patients to the emergency department at Saint Michael’s Medical Center in Newark since Monday, after several days of indoor temperatures soaring above 80 degrees because of a malfunctioning air conditioning system, according to the state Department of Health. The state...
