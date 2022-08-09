Read full article on original website
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
AFC Gamma is trading for a low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Trulieve's Harvest Health and Recreation purchase will drive growth this year. AFC Gamma also offers a dividend with a yield of 12.7%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
Seeking a lifetime of growing passive income? These Dividend Aristocrats may be an excellent fit for your portfolio.
Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth
Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
Flush with cash, Pfizer buys Global Blood Therapeutics in $5.4 billion deal
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc on Monday agreed to pay $5.4 billion in cash for sickle cell disease drugmaker Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT.O), as it looks to capitalize on a surge in revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow
These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Co-Diagnostics Looks To Expand Monkeypox Testing Amid Falling COVID-19 Test Revenues
Co-Diagnostics Inc CODX posted Q2 revenue of $5 million, down from $27.4 million a year ago, way below the consensus of $20.5 million, primarily due to lower demand for the Logix Smart COVID-19 Test. The company posted an operating loss of $(4.1) million compared to an operating income of $11.8...
Why This Tempur Sealy Analyst Is Bullish On Mattress Maker's 'Solid Growth Story'
Tempur Sealy International Inc TPX is well positioned to generate above industry average growth due to its company-specific initiatives, according to Goldman Sachs. The Tempur Sealy Analyst: Susan Maklari initiated coverage of Tempur Sealy with a Buy rating and $34 price target. The Tempur Sealy Takeaways: The company is likely...
Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings
Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings
Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
