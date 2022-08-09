ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Cannabinoids#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business#Yoy#Cronos Group Inc#Israeli#Canadian#Cbn
Motley Fool

2 Cannabis Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

AFC Gamma is trading for a low price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Trulieve's Harvest Health and Recreation purchase will drive growth this year. AFC Gamma also offers a dividend with a yield of 12.7%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Walt Disney Earnings Expected to Show Monster Growth

Although the busiest stretch of the second-quarter earnings season is mercifully behind us, it's far from over. Among the notable names on this week's earnings calendar is entertainment giant Walt Disney (DIS, $105.71). DIS is slated to report its fiscal third-quarter results after Wednesday's close. Analysts, on average, estimate earnings...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Clever Leaves Holdings Q2 Earnings

Clever Leaves Holdings CLVR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Clever Leaves Holdings beat estimated earnings by 86.96%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $985 thousand from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy