kttn.com
The Highway 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck on Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge has been closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. These safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dump Truck Strikes US 36 Bridge Over I-35
CAMERON, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation says the U.S. Route 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge was closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. The safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
kchi.com
Ramp Closures At I-35 and Missouri Highway 6
Ramps to and from Missouri Highway 6 in Daviess County will be closed Wednesday for resurfacing. Missouri Department of Transportation announced Exit 64 will be closed beginning Wednesday morning. The ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. following the schedule below:. Wednesday, Aug. 10:. FROM Route...
WIBW
Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
northwestmoinfo.com
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Overland Park police asking for public’s help following grab-and-run theft
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying multiple people in connection with a grab-and-run theft that happened Wednesday. According to the police, the felony theft happened on Aug. 10 in the 9700 block of Quivira Road. It appears the...
Numerous Clay County wrong-way driver reports likely will lead to new signage
A majority of those incidents all seem to be happening in the same small town of Mosby, Missouri, population 190.
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Independence
A motorcyclist has died Monday in a crash where Independence police say they were driving carelessly.
KCTV 5
15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
KTTS
Body Found in Missouri River
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street
The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
Multiple businesses affected in fire near 34th, Main Street
Multiple businesses were affected in a fire Wednesday morning at 34th and Main Streets in Kansas City, Missouri.
kttn.com
Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations
Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
Chipotle drive-thru location coming to Blue Springs
Blue Springs rep said Chipotle is putting in a drive-thru location on U.S. 40 HWY, and Community America is building a new branch on MO-7 HWY.
Upcoming Kansas City winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
Grandview woman identified as victim in drowning at Shawnee pool
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
