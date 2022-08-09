ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameron, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Dump Truck Strikes US 36 Bridge Over I-35

CAMERON, MO – The Missouri Department of Transportation says the U.S. Route 36 bridge over Interstate 35 in Cameron was struck Monday by a dump truck. After an initial inspection, the eastbound right-hand lane of the bridge was closed and a 12-foot width restriction was put in place. The safety measures will remain in place until further notice.
CAMERON, MO
kchi.com

Ramp Closures At I-35 and Missouri Highway 6

Ramps to and from Missouri Highway 6 in Daviess County will be closed Wednesday for resurfacing. Missouri Department of Transportation announced Exit 64 will be closed beginning Wednesday morning. The ramps will close as needed between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. following the schedule below:. Wednesday, Aug. 10:. FROM Route...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Driver fell asleep at wheel causing 3-car wreck in Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver fell asleep at the wheel causing a 3-car accident - including a parked car and pedestrian - on I-35 in Shawnee. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway with reports of a 3-vehicle crash.
SHAWNEE, KS
Cameron, MO
Traffic
City
Cameron, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County

(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
GALLATIN, MO
KCTV 5

Raytown teen dead after being thrown from Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
RAYTOWN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
KCTV 5

15 and 16 year old shot in Gladstone early Thursday morning

GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenage boys were shot and rushed to the hospital early Thursday morning in Gladstone. Officers responded just after 4 a.m. to an apartment complex at North Broadway and NW 68th Street in response to the shooting. There they found two teens suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The 15 year old and 16 year old were both transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital, according to Gladstone police.
GLADSTONE, MO
KTTS

Body Found in Missouri River

(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Fire Department responds to Maple Street

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a fan was used Monday evening to evacuate smoke after food being cooked on a stove began smoking. A neighbor reported a smoke detector was sounding and smoke was seen coming out a window of the residence at 1722 Maple Street in Chillicothe. The fire...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Senior citizen arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Daviess County faces multiple drug allegations

Multiple allegations face a woman from Holt after she was arrested early Monday morning in Daviess County. Seventy-one-year-old Linda Doran was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The patrol accused Doran of possession of controlled substances listed as amphetamines, synthetic narcotics, and marijuana. She’s also accused...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO

