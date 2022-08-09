Read full article on original website
Damien Jackson
2d ago
I am actually speechless 😶 6 shot.. six grown men with family n kids over an dice game🤦🏽♂️ unbelievable. ..
Tonessa Jones
1d ago
hey Detroit has always ran neck & neck with Chicago period nothings changed except Detroit tryna break a record HIGH literally to be #1 Public Enemy. whole City needs a full Complete Shake Down. that'll be the day to much like right.
Detroit News
2 arrested, 3rd sought in west Detroit shooting, police chase, car theft
Detroit police arrested two people Thursday and are seeking a third in connection with shooting at an officer and a car, leading officers on a chase and stealing an SUV on the city's west side. The situation was "very complicated," Detroit police Chief James White told reporters. Officers patrolling near...
Detroit family still pleading for answers after young man killed on first day as DoorDash driver
The family of a young man shot and killed while delivering for DoorDash in Detroit last month is still pleading for answers. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspect arrested in Detroit assault that left man with brain injury, unconscious, on ventilator
DETROIT – Detroit police have arrested the suspect involved in an assault that left a man with a brain injury, unconscious, and on a ventilator on the city’s east side. The incident occurred July 30 around 7:52 a.m. in the area of 1st and Bagley streets, where EMS rushed him to the hospital.
fox2detroit.com
Police shot at during chase that ends at Dearborn-Allen Park border, 3 arrested
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three suspects are in custody after a chase that involved a scout car being hit by gunfire Thursday night. No officers were injured according to Detroit police, which said that the pursuit of a black Dodge Ram pickup truck that began in the location of Liddesdale near Gilroy in southwest Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
Man facing charges after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement
A 23-year-old Westland man is now facing charges after a Grand Blanc teen was found dead in the basement of a vacant Detroit apartment in July.
Detroit News
Eastpointe man charged after 5-year-old shoots himself in foot
Eastpointe — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that wounded a 5-year-old boy he was babysitting, officials said. Laron Genta Alston, 42, of Eastpointe was arraigned Wednesday in 38th District Court on a charge of second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony. A judge set his...
Detroit News
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Man, 20, charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in southeast Michigan
HURON TOWNSHIP, MI – A 20-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Detroit teen. Jaylin Julius Colon, 20, of Flat Rock, is accused in the death of Gavino Torres III, 17, of Detroit. At 3:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, police officers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police search for person of interest in assault that left man in critical condition
DETROIT – A man is hospitalized and in critical condition after he was assaulted in Detroit. Police said the assault happened at 7:52 a.m. on Saturday (July 30) in the area of 1st and Bagley streets. When police arrived at the scene, EMS was already there helping the victim....
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with distinctive white tag on pants arrested for carjacking at Detroit gas station, feds say
DETROIT – A man with a distinctive white tag on the back of his pants was arrested after carjacking a man at a Detroit gas station and driving another person to a different carjacking scene in that stolen car, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Aug. 1 that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Who killed Jeff Najor? Reward offered for info leading to arrest in fatal shooting
DETROIT – Crime Stoppers is asking for the public to share any information they have in the death of a 39-year-old man found shot in his truck. Jeff Najor was killed around 7 p.m. on Monday (July 18) in Detroit. Najor was shot while driving. His truck went up a curb, hit a light pole and stopped in a vacant lot near Braile Street and the I-96 Service Drive.
Detroit News
Police seek tips in armed robbery of east side Detroit store
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the man who robbed a store last Wednesday on the city's east side with a gun. At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves and all black clothing. Officials said...
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff says man killed at GM Lake Orion plant died after argument over debt
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a 49-year-old man was killed inside the General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion after he and another worker got into an argument over a debt that was owed. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant was shut down throughout...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Was a Detroit resident charging people to illegally dump trash on city’s land? Police investigating
DETROIT – Help Me Hank is working with Detroit to clean up blight and track down illegal dumpers. The latest illegal dumping story has an unusual twist and has launched a police investigation. You can report illegal dumping through the Improve Detroit app. The mess is on Detroit’s west...
The Oakland Press
Sentencing handed to man who killed White Lake motorcyclist in drunk driving crash
A Waterford man was ordered to prison Thursday for killing a motorcyclist in a drunk driving crash last summer. Lawrence Casmier Wudyka, 63, was sentenced to 38 months to 15 years after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated and causing the death of Brandon James Calma of White Lake Township. Calma was 27 when he died.
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Accused Detroit arsonist, person of interest in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead
Detroit — A 46-year-old accused arsonist and person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's November killing was found dead Friday in his downtown apartment building, police said. David Hammond was on bond awaiting trial on arson and domestic violence charges when officers discovered his body in his residence in the...
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
