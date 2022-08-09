Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
insideevs.com
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
PC Magazine
Amazon Expands Palm Payments to 65+ Whole Foods Stores
Amazon's palm-scanning technology is rolling out to dozens of Whole Foods stores in California. More than 65 new locations will add the Amazon One system, which was introduced in September 2020 to select Seattle-based Amazon Go stores, and later at a handful of Whole Foods across Washington. Now the kiosks...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Walmart Is Opening a 400,000 Sq.-Ft. Consolidation Center to Move Product Faster
Walmart is expanding its supply chain capabilities and opening a second consolidation center in Lebanon, Pa. The 400,000 square-foot facility, which is slated to open this month, will use automated technology to help move product three-times faster to get items to stores more quickly. This “consolidation” center will employ abut 1,000 people and will cater to Walmart’s 42 regional distribution centers across the U.S. Eventually, the goal is to have this outpost service fulfillment centers as well. The first of these centers opened in Colton, Calif. in 2019. “We’ve made continued investments in our people, facilities and technology to ensure we have the...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility
In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
TechCrunch
Instacart expands its EBT SNAP payments program to 10 more states
Instacart says Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market are among the first to accept EBT SNAP online in these states. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington, D.C. “At Instacart, our...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
Hudson Interxchange Leverages the Carma Network & Digital Infrastructure (NDI) Platform
NEW YORK & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Hudson Interxchange partners with Carma’s Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform (NDI) to form the fully integrated core of its operations, engineering, customer service, customer facing portal. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005652/en/ Carma uniquely spans every traditional industry vertical, offering functionality to enable seamless delivery of interconnection in Meet Me Rooms and usage-based billing for large power feeds that Hudson Interxchange will utilize in a single platform.
Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide
As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
Used Car eCommerce Platform Shift to Merge with Consignment Firm CarLotz
End-to-end eCommerce company Shift Technologies has announced that it will merge with used vehicle consignment business CarLotz, a press release from the company said. The merger aims to consolidate Shift’s acquisition engine and presence on the West Coast along with CarLotz’s consignment relationships and retail locations in the mid-Atlantic region.
Motley Fool
Why Enovix Stock Is Soaring Today
Enovix has finally started commercializing its battery technology. Because of that, it's seeing accelerating interest from customers. That's positioning it to capitalize on the enormous opportunity for batteries in the coming years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Ahold Delhaize Turns to Private-Label Discounts, Prepared Meals to Combat Inflation
As restaurants and grocers alike notice consumers trading down to lower-priced options, multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize — parent company of a range of popular brands including Albert Heijn, Giant, Stop & Shop and more — is stocking up on lower-priced products for cost-concerned shoppers. Frans Muller, the...
Rivian Heads Toward Oblivion
Rivian's abysmal quarterly figures raise the question about whether it will survive, at least as a standalone public company.
TechCrunch
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Mbaabu confirmed the news on a call with TechCrunch, adding that the company let...
