ST. LOUIS — Late Wednesday morning, the 5 On Your Side Doppler weather radar was picking up the smoke from a 5-alarm fire at a recycling factory in the Metro East. Smoke could be seen for miles from the factory, Interco, in Madison, Illinois. Officials said one employee was injured, but no update was given on their current condition. Police are also asking residents within a 1-mile radius of the factory to shelter in place.

MADISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO