Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
5 On Your Side

Smoke from fire in Metro East seen on Doppler weather radar

ST. LOUIS — Late Wednesday morning, the 5 On Your Side Doppler weather radar was picking up the smoke from a 5-alarm fire at a recycling factory in the Metro East. Smoke could be seen for miles from the factory, Interco, in Madison, Illinois. Officials said one employee was injured, but no update was given on their current condition. Police are also asking residents within a 1-mile radius of the factory to shelter in place.
MADISON, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area

Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday

ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
constructforstl.org

Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge

Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

