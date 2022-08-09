Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel Eisenberg
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Upcoming St. Louis winter described as ‘hibernation zone’
The 2023 Farmers Almanac predicts cold and snowy conditions for the upcoming winter in Kansas and Missouri.
KSDK
Humidity remains high in St. Louis after cold front cools down St. Louis area
One to two inches of rain fell across parts of the St. Louis area Tuesday. We have cooler temperatures in the area for the next few days.
KSDK
Storm Alert forecast: Thunderstorms with downpours increase flood threat around St. Louis
Storms are expected in the St. Louis area. Some neighborhoods may get multiple inches of rain. Isolated flooding is possible.
KSDK
Hot spots remain at factory fire Thursday morning
A 5-alarm fire erupted at a factory near Granite City Wednesday morning, injuring one employee. As of Wednesday night, the fire was under control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoke from fire in Metro East seen on Doppler weather radar
ST. LOUIS — Late Wednesday morning, the 5 On Your Side Doppler weather radar was picking up the smoke from a 5-alarm fire at a recycling factory in the Metro East. Smoke could be seen for miles from the factory, Interco, in Madison, Illinois. Officials said one employee was injured, but no update was given on their current condition. Police are also asking residents within a 1-mile radius of the factory to shelter in place.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Flash Flooding Expected Again Tonight in the St. Louis Area
Even more potential for flash flooding is heading into St. Louis this afternoon. The National Weather Service of St. Louis has issued a flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today. Up to 5 inches of rain is expected in the St. Louis area and east of the St. Louis area and “isolated flash flooding is likely.”
Recent weather causes mold levels to rise in St. Louis region
Historic rainfall with multiple flash flooding events from July 25 - July 28, coupled with extreme heat and humidity has caused mold levels to rise in the St. Louis region.
How to watch Cindy Preszler's special Wednesday forecast on 5 On Your Side
ST. LOUIS — Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler is back for a special broadcast event Wednesday night. Tune in to 5 On Your Side at 5 p.m. or 5 On Your Side at 6 p.m. to watch Cindy forecast the weather with Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happy Joe’s St. Louis restaurant closing this week
The home of taco pizza, ice cream, and birthday celebrations will be closing this week in St. Louis.
St. Louis flood resource center not accepting walk-ins Thursday
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Weeks after the record rainfall, people in affected areas are still searching for help. FEMA is on the ground this week surveying damage and resource centers are giving out supplies, but the need is great. In University City, hundreds of people have reached out for...
Cindy Preszler returns to forecast St. Louis weather ahead of station’s anniversary event
Former 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Cindy Preszler will return to St. Louis and forecast the weather with current Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell during two newscasts this week. Preszler is in town to participate in the station’s 75th anniversary event “Local News. Lasting Impact.” Thursday at the Missouri History...
Spire suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for customers affected by flash flooding
ST. LOUIS — Spire is voluntary suspending disconnections through Sept. 30 for St. Louis and St. Charles area customers who were impacted by recent flash flooding, the natural gas utility announced Tuesday. There will also be no service reconnection fees for impacted customers. In addition, Spire said it was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grub and Groove at Francis Park takes place Saturday
ST. LOUIS – If you like to eat and enjoy good music, Grub and Groove is on Saturday at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood between Eichelberger, Nottingham, Donovan, and Tamm Avenues. Chris Murphey is the cofounder and coproducer of the event. He explained that admission is free, and all the proceeds support Francis Park. Click here for more information.
Aquaport closed for season following flooding damage
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Aquaport decided to close for the season on Monday following the damage they sustained from flooding on July 26. The outdoor water park in Maryland Heights said, “While we were initially hopeful the facility would be able to open at some point this summer, it has become apparent that the […]
St. Louis police to end 12-hour shifts earlier than expected
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers will be returning to their normal eight-hour shifts earlier than expected after spending summer weekends working mandatory 12-hour overtime shifts to deal with a reduced roster during the warmer months. Recently retired St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden began the 12-hour...
Lindbergh bridge over I-270 to be demolished in mid-August
Crews are preparing to demolish an old bridge over I-270 in north St. Louis County.
Are you a lotto winner? Tickets worth at least $1M sold in the St. Louis area
Two lotto tickets worth at least a million dollars each were sold in the St. Louis area last night. The Missouri Lottery is still looking for the winners.
PHOTOS: Heavy flames from Metro East warehouse
A warehouse is on fire in Madison, Illinois near the World Wide Technology Raceway.
constructforstl.org
Riverboat Cruises will Offer Unique View of Major Improvements to Historic Rail Bridge
Riverboat cruise customers will be able to get some of the best views of the Gateway Arch and downtown St. Louis as well as a unique perspective during the installation of a key truss to a historic rail bridge on August 25. Regularly scheduled cruises offered by the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch that day will also offer a view of history in the making on the Mississippi River as the last truss section is replaced on the Merchants Bridge linking Missouri and Illinois at downtown St. Louis.
myradiolink.com
Disaster flood relief provided to almost 500 at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) serving St. Clair and Washington Counties
EAST ST. LOUIS – This weekend, the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) located at the East St. Louis High School served almost 500 families in the wake of the dangerous flooding that occurred in St. Clair County and Washington County. “On August 1st, I signed the Illinois Disaster Proclamation that...
Comments / 0