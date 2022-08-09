ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
tipranks.com

Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%

Wynn Resorts fails to impress investors as its second-quarter revenues missed consensus estimates. Consequently, shares of the $7.6-billion company declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trade. Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the sales miss of 7.4% in the second quarter...
Benzinga

Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2

Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
Benzinga

China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations

China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Benzinga

Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?

Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Benzinga

NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings

Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights

Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
Axios

Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales

HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Benzinga

Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings

MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
US News and World Report

CAE Shares Slide as Labor, Supply Woes Hit Profit

(Reuters) - CAE Inc shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business. Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced Montreal-based CAE to cut...
Benzinga

Recap: Karat Packaging Q2 Earnings

Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karat Packaging missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $20.36 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: PLx Pharma Q2 Earnings

PLx Pharma PLXP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PLx Pharma beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $483 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Benzinga

