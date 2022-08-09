Read full article on original website
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
Wendy's U.S. sales disappoint as inflation curbs customer traffic
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wendy's Co (WEN.O) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly U.S. same-store sales growth on Wednesday, as inflation-hit Americans cut their trips to its diners selling hamburgers and fries that got more expensive in the last few months.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks
Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
Wynn Resorts’ Q2 Sales Miss Disappoint Investors; Shares Fall 4.6%
Wynn Resorts fails to impress investors as its second-quarter revenues missed consensus estimates. Consequently, shares of the $7.6-billion company declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trade. Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) declined 4.6% in Tuesday’s extended trading session after the sales miss of 7.4% in the second quarter...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Olo Shares Plummet On After Q2 Revenue Fall Short Of Estimates, Lowered FY Guidance
Olo Inc OLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 27% year-over-year to $45.6 million, missing the consensus of $45.82 million. Platform revenue increased 29% Y/Y to $44.5 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.01. down from $0.04 a year ago. The average revenue per unit (ARPU) increased 12% Y/Y and +5% sequentially to...
NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Recap: Acutus Medical Q2 Earnings
Acutus Medical AFIB reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Acutus Medical missed estimated earnings by 16.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.93 versus an estimate of $-0.8. Revenue was down $633 thousand from the same...
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
Ransomware attack costs HanesBrands $100 million in net sales
HanesBrands suffered a $100 million blow from a ransomware attack that temporarily devastated its supply chain and orders, the company said Thursday. Why it matters: These cyber attacks pose a serious financial threat to companies in which bad actors seize control of their target's systems and then threaten to delete data, release information or refuse to relinquish control until payment is received.
Recap: MedAvail Holdings Q2 Earnings
MedAvail Holdings MDVL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MedAvail Holdings beat estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.17 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $6.15 million from the same...
Matterport Stock Soars 32% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q2 revenue edged down 3% year over year, which was a bit lighter than Wall Street had expected. The adjusted loss per share was $0.12, whereas the analyst consensus was for a $0.14 loss. Management notably increased full-year revenue guidance, and slightly raised its earnings outlook.
CAE Shares Slide as Labor, Supply Woes Hit Profit
(Reuters) - CAE Inc shares listed in Toronto and in the United States tumbled more than 16% on Wednesday after the world's largest civil aviation training company's quarterly profit missed market expectations due to charges in its defense business. Labor shortage and supply-chain pressures also forced Montreal-based CAE to cut...
Recap: Karat Packaging Q2 Earnings
Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karat Packaging missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $20.36 million from the same...
Recap: PLx Pharma Q2 Earnings
PLx Pharma PLXP reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PLx Pharma beat estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.56. Revenue was up $483 thousand from the same...
