NeoGenomics: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeoGenomics NEO reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeoGenomics beat estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $3.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
Sight Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sight Sciences SGHT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sight Sciences missed estimated earnings by 19.05%, reporting an EPS of $-0.5 versus an estimate of $-0.42. Revenue was up $4.69 million from the same...
China Automotive Shares Spike As Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
China Automotive Systems Inc CAAS reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.5% year-on-year to $127.16 million, beating the consensus of $104.39 million. The gross profit margin expanded by 480 basis points Y/Y to 17.9%, and the gross profit increased 43.7% to $22.7 million. The operating margin was 5.7%, and operating...
CymaBay Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
CymaBay Therapeutics CBAY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:06 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CymaBay Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Schwazze Q2 Revenue Grows 44% YoY, What About Profit?
Schwazze, SHWZ SHWZ released financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, revealing revenues of $44.3 million, an increase of 44% compared to $30.7 million in Q2 2021. Q2 2022 Financial Highlights:. Gross profit increased to $25.2 million, an increase of 69% compared to $14.9 million during the...
Ever-Glory Registers 5% Revenue Growth In Q2
Ever-Glory International Group Inc EVK reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 5.4% year-on-year, to $63.8 million, versus $60.6 million last year. Sales for the company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased 37.3% to $21.4 million, and the wholesale division jumped 60.5% to $42.4 million. Gross profit for the quarter grew...
Recap: Flowers Foods Q2 Earnings
Flowers Foods FLO reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flowers Foods beat estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.27. Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same...
Benzinga
Sierra Wireless: Q2 Earnings Insights
Sierra Wireless SWIR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sierra Wireless posted an EPS of $0.43. Revenue was up $55.17 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company...
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Sonida Senior Living
Sonida Senior Living SNDA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Sonida Senior Living will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.11. Sonida Senior Living bulls will hope to hear the company...
Recap: Karat Packaging Q2 Earnings
Karat Packaging KRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Karat Packaging missed estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.37. Revenue was up $20.36 million from the same...
LegalZoom.com: Q2 Earnings Insights
LegalZoom.com LZ reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. LegalZoom.com beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.05 versus an estimate of $0.02. Revenue was up $13.44 million from the same period last...
Recap: Biolase Q2 Earnings
Biolase BIOL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biolase missed estimated earnings by 46.77%, reporting an EPS of $-0.91 versus an estimate of $-0.62. Revenue was up $3.10 million from the same period last...
Recap: Poshmark Q2 Earnings
Poshmark POSH reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Poshmark missed estimated earnings by 7.41%, reporting an EPS of $-0.29 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $7.35 million from the same period last...
SmartRent Q2 Performance Lags Street Expectations, Cuts FY22 Outlook
EPS was $(0.13), missing the consensus of $(0.11). SaaS ARR was $30.6 million compared to $7 million in 2Q21. SaaS ARPU, excluding SightPlan, grew 12% Y/Y to $3.28 from $2.93. Loss from operations widened to $(27.03) million, compared to $(9.99) million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $19.83 million, an increase from $9.26 million in 2Q21.
Recap: Chicken Soup for the Soul Q2 Earnings
Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Chicken Soup for the Soul missed estimated earnings by 77.78%, reporting an EPS of $-1.28 versus an estimate of $-0.72. Revenue was...
Benzinga
