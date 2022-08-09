Read full article on original website
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report
Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Palantir, Signify Health, Global Blood Therapeutics and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Palantir (PLTR) – The data analytics company's stock plunged 15.6% in premarket trading after it reported an unexpected quarterly loss, and lowered its full-year forecast due to the uncertain timing of some government contracts. Signify Health (SGFY)...
Novavax tumbles 30% as waning COVID-19 vaccine demand hits outlook
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shares of U.S. vaccine maker Novavax (NVAX.O) fell about 30% on Tuesday after it cut its annual revenue forecast by half over falling demand for its COVID-19 shot from low- and middle-income nations.
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
This Tech Stock Just Grew Sales 74% -- Buy the Dip?
It seems like nothing can stop this top dog.
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
These two stock names offer a portfolio centerpiece and a hidden opportunity.
Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes
The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights
NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
via.news
Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating Over Crypto Market Downturn, Doubts Over Company's Ability To 'Operate Efficiently'
S&P Global has lowered its credit rating of Coinbase Global Inc COIN citing a “negative” outlook for the cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: S&P Global lowered its long-term issuer credit rating and unsecured debt ratings on Coinbase to ‘BB’ from ‘BB+’ on Thursday. The ratings...
Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
Why LegalZoom Stock Is Falling After Hours
LegalZoom.com Inc LZ shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and cut guidance below analyst estimates. LegalZoom said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $163.9 million, which beat the estimate of $161.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 2 cents per share.
