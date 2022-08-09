ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Jumps 658 Points After Stellar Retail Sales Report

Stocks made a valiant rebound attempt on Friday, spurred by a sign that consumers haven't thrown in the towel. The Commerce Department this morning said retail sales rose 1% month-over-month in June. While most of the increase was a result of higher gas and food prices, Wall Street was still pleased that the figure marked an improvement over May's modest decline and came in above economists' consensus estimate for an increase of 0.9%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Novavax Inc Nvax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: S&P, Nasdaq Extend Losing Streaks on Micron Demand Woes

The latest batch of corporate earnings updates sparked a selloff in stocks on Tuesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the path lower. Travel stocks were hit particularly hard after Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) reported its second-quarter results. For the three-month period, the cruise operator brought in revenue of $1.2 billion and recorded a per-share loss of $1.14, missing analysts' consensus estimates. And in the company's earnings call, CEO Frank Del Rio said that bookings in the second half remain below the "extraordinarily strong" levels they were at in 2019. This sparked a 10.6% drop in NCLH stock to a point not much above its pandemic lows. Other travel-related names like Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL, -5.6%) and American Airlines (AAL, -2.7%) fell as well.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
STOCKS
Benzinga

NeuroPace: Q2 Earnings Insights

NeuroPace NPCE reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NeuroPace missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.52 versus an estimate of $-0.44. Revenue was down $2.43 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Broadridge, Illumina And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell. Broadridge Financial shares rose 1.3% to close at $171.87 on Thursday.
STOCKS
via.news

Arista Networks Stock Jumps By 20% In The Last 14 Days

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) jumped by a staggering 20.03% in 14 days from $103.19 to $123.86 at 16:01 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 0.36% to $15,328.79, following the last session’s upward trend. Arista Networks’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Eton Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Eton Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $0.03. Revenue was up $4.29 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Apyx Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights

Apyx Medical APYX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Apyx Medical beat estimated earnings by 15.79%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was down $932 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why LegalZoom Stock Is Falling After Hours

LegalZoom.com Inc LZ shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after the company reported financial results and cut guidance below analyst estimates. LegalZoom said second-quarter revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $163.9 million, which beat the estimate of $161.6 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 5 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 2 cents per share.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy