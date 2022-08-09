Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Flying Low: U.S. Geological Survey to do aerial measurements over Pennsylvania
SOMEWHERE ABOVE US (WHTM) — Starting this month, the U.S. Geological Survey will begin conducting low-level flights with airplanes and helicopters over parts of Pennsylvania-including the Midstate. It’s all part of an effort to improve understanding of the nation’s underlying geology. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
WFMZ-TV Online
Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association
(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
Electric prices in Pennsylvania to increase again on Sept. 1, PUC announces
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the summer comes to an end and the air conditioners start to come out of the windows, your electric bill might not change a whole lot as the PA Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting Pennsylvanians that electric companies are expected to raise prices again on Sept. 1. The PUC […]
erienewsnow.com
Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
wdiy.org
New Rules for Pennsylvania’s Tipped Workers Are Now in Effect
Pennsylvania has new rules for tipped workers. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the regulations aim to provide more protections for employees who rely on tips to earn a living. (Original air-date: 8/10/22)
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
Pennsylvania Announces Thirteen New Fishing and Boating Educational Projects
Photo property of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Educating the public on the natural resources of Pennsylvania is one of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's main goals. With the most recent round of funding, they hope to better connect with the population through various education projects.
Experimental Lyme disease vaccine being tested in hot spots Pennsylvania, New Jersey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An experimental new Lyme disease vaccine is gaining a lot of interest and is being tested in our area, where the disease is skyrocketing. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are Lyme disease hot spots with some of the highest numbers in the country.Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 476,000 people get Lyme disease each year in the U.S.Robert Terwilliger was eager to volunteer to test a new Lyme disease vaccine."I'm hoping it works this way, I won't have no worries," he said. "You know, I go out in the woods and enjoy myself. And...
Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Outdoor recreation in Pennsylvania is serious business
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. One of the bright spots of the COVID-19 pandemic is that more Pennsylvanians...
WFMZ-TV Online
More funding sought to subsidize Pennsylvania medical marijuana purchases
(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its annual report on the state’s medical marijuana program and is asking for more funding to subsidize patients who can’t afford medical marijuana. Medical marijuana has been legal since 2016 in Pennsylvania and is approved for residents...
Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%
In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
wkok.com
Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported
HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
Permanent Child Care Tax Credit, One-Time Property Tax Relief Now Available in Pa.
Gov. Wolf's child care tax credit will now help thousands of Pa. families.Image via iStock. Families in Pennsylvania will now be able to claim thousands of dollars in benefits, thanks to a new, permanent child care tax credit approved by Gov. Tom Wolf. The break is part of the state’s new $45.2 billion budget, writes Kate Huangpu for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
See where Pa. cities rank among those where inflation is growing the most
The nation’s year-over-year inflation rate stood at 9.1% in June, making it the highest inflation has been in over 40 years. As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, other factors like the Russian invasion/war in Ukraine as well as labor shortages are causing the rise in inflation. Though, inflation continues...
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
