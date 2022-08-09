PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An experimental new Lyme disease vaccine is gaining a lot of interest and is being tested in our area, where the disease is skyrocketing. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are Lyme disease hot spots with some of the highest numbers in the country.Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 476,000 people get Lyme disease each year in the U.S.Robert Terwilliger was eager to volunteer to test a new Lyme disease vaccine."I'm hoping it works this way, I won't have no worries," he said. "You know, I go out in the woods and enjoy myself. And...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO