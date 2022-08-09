ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Audit: $30,000 in missing funds from Pennsylvania firemen's association

(The Center Square) – The auditor general has asked the district attorney of Centre County in Pennsylvania to investigate a local firemen’s relief association after a financial audit found almost $30,000 in missing funds. “I’ve asked the District Attorney’s office to take a closer look to determine whether...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fish and Boat Commission Investigates Illegal Dumping of 80 Tires

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating the illegal dumping of about 80 tires. It happened at the Fairview Gravel Pit ponds sometime between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 7 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fish and Boat Commission's northwest regional office...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
therecord-online.com

Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost

HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Experimental Lyme disease vaccine being tested in hot spots Pennsylvania, New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An experimental new Lyme disease vaccine is gaining a lot of interest and is being tested in our area, where the disease is skyrocketing. Pennsylvania and New Jersey are Lyme disease hot spots with some of the highest numbers in the country.Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 476,000 people get Lyme disease each year in the U.S.Robert Terwilliger was eager to volunteer to test a new Lyme disease vaccine."I'm hoping it works this way, I won't have no worries," he said. "You know, I go out in the woods and enjoy myself. And...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil And Gas#Oil Wells#Unconventional Gas#Wastewater#Stateimpact Pennsylvania
WTAJ

Altoona is against the increase in tractor-trailer sizes

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Altoona expressed its full support for the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks, which advocates for highway and public safety. The Coalition Against Bigger Trucks is a national grassroots organization that’s one of the leading voices on the issue of increasing loading truck parameters. Numerous discussions on the state and federal levels talk about increasing […]
ALTOONA, PA
WITF

Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’

The group is targeting Oz’s medical treatment recommendations and health product promotions during his time as host of “The Dr. Oz Show," among other things. A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Money available for eligible Pennsylvania children of veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) says financial assistance is available to eligible children of veterans attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program. The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal

Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Will Cut Corporate Tax Rate By 50%

In an effort to attract new businesses to the commonwealth, Pennsylvania plans to reduce its corporate tax rate by half. Currently, Pennsylvania's 9.99% Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate is the second highest in the nation. New changes have placed Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% tax rate, or approximately half its current rate. The CNIT rate reduction will make Pennsylvania the seventh lowest in the nation. Legislators are hopeful this bi-partisan effort will create a healthier, more competitive business environment to attract good-paying jobs into the commonwealth.
wkok.com

Spike in AP COVID Hospitalizations, 20K+ New Cases Reported

HARRISBURG – Although new COVID case counts have seemingly plateaued, more than 100 people throughout the commonwealth were admitted to hospitals for treatment of COVID symptoms in the past week and three separate Valley prison campuses reported an inmate death. The state Department of Health’s weekly update reports a...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy