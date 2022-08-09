Read full article on original website
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Dollar General to build mega warehouse at HighPoint Elevated in AuroraMargaret JacksonAurora, CO
How to spend three days in Denver, ColoradoCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDenver, CO
How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado
The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?
The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
Legendary 9NEWS anchor Gary Shapiro to retire after 40-year career
DENVER — Veteran TV anchor and journalist Gary Shapiro will retire in December of 2022 after four decades on the air, 9NEWS announced Wednesday. Shapiro has anchored 9NEWS Mornings since 1989 after first joining 9NEWS as a Boulder Bureau Reporter in 1983. "It's just time. Even though it was...
CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester
A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
The tale of 2 winters in Colorado
Winter is coming. Earlier this week, the Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: “Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!
Snow outlook: Rare triple-dip La Niña will dominate winter
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
nbc11news.com
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, has received the first two of the 18 UH-72B Lakota helicopters purchased by the Department of Defense exclusively for the U.S. Army National Guard. Nine states are coordinated to receive two each...
PLANetizen
Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
Pasadena-Based Daddy’s Chicken Shack Has Locked Down Franchisees for Its Ten Incoming Colorado Stores
The Dahlstrom family – Doug and Carol Dahlstrom and their two sons Dale and Drew – are set to steer Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s Denver locations straight to success
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
boulderreportinglab.org
The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?
In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
Westword
Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield
The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
Severance Home Has a Mine Tunnel Hallway Leading to all the Fun
Five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, more than 5,400 square feet of living space, and 2.73 acres of land await a new owner at this Severance, Colorado home. The home located at 37150 Dickerson Court is right on Windsor Reservoir and has many surprises inside the home. The home...
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom Note
Jon Benét Patricia Ramsey (August 6, 1990 – December 25, 1996) was an American child beauty queen who was killed at the age of six in her family's home in Boulder, Colorado.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Yes, tons of wealthy people flooded Colorado starting in 2020
Households earning more than $200,000 a year have flocked away from California, Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C. for southern and western states. Only 7% of the nation's households file returns of this size.
Watch: Flood waters knock down retaining wall in Thornton
The rain also caused flash flooding across the Denver metro area.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
Woman found dead at Lookout Mountain
Deputies were investigating Monday night after a woman was found dead at Lookout Mountain.
