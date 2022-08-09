ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Axios Denver

How the Walton family became the most influential player in Colorado

The Walton family is now the most influential force in Colorado.Driving the news: Rob Walton's $4.65 billion purchase of the Denver Broncos — set to become official Tuesday — is the most visible example. But behind the scenes, the Walton family's reach extends further, an Axios review of federal filings, tax records and other documents reveals. The heirs to the Walmart fortune have infused tens of millions of dollars into the state's most prominent institutions — government agencies, schools, sports teams, media outlets and nonprofits.Ann Walton Kroenke, a cousin to Rob Walton, is married to the owner of the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Where did Denver's once-iconic Kit Carson statue go?

The once-iconic downtown Denver Pioneer Monument, which celebrated the likeness of one of Colorado's most infamous mountain men, is now weirdly barren. 8 fascinating items at Denver Museum of Nature and Science: 'Cabinet of curiosities'. The statue stood as a symbol of Western expansion at the southwest corner of Broadway...
DENVER, CO
K99

CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester

A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
FORT COLLINS, CO
nbc11news.com

Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado National Guard Army Aviation Support Facility, Buckley Space Force Base, Aurora, Colorado, has received the first two of the 18 UH-72B Lakota helicopters purchased by the Department of Defense exclusively for the U.S. Army National Guard. Nine states are coordinated to receive two each...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Denver Suburb Points Spotlight at Racial Covenants

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge City Council recently approved a resolution declaring race- and religion-based covenants ‘illegal and unenforceable,’ according to an article by John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, the resolution “directed staff to find city-owned properties that might have such stipulations and...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Colorado

A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Colorado. So far, local diners are giving it rave reviews. Read on to learn more. Postino WineCafe recently opened its newest location in Highlands Ranch. The popular Arizona-based restaurant chain has previously opened numerous other locations in Colorado, including restaurants in Denver and Boulder.
COLORADO STATE
boulderreportinglab.org

The City of Lafayette is imposing new year-round restrictions on water usage. Why isn’t Boulder doing the same?

In June of this year, the City of Lafayette imposed year-round limitations on water use. Focused on outdoor consumption, residents are allowed to irrigate their lawns only three days a week. And on those three days, irrigating must be done between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. — unless the watered area is a city-owned facility, like a golf course. Other exemptions include watering by hand using a hose with an automatic shut-off valve, and irrigation for commercial agriculture.
LAFAYETTE, CO
Westword

Mama Lolita's Is a Striking (and Delicious) Addition to Broomfield

The interior of the recently opened Mama Lolita's in Broomfield is nothing short of striking. Neatly lined rows of wooden tables sit beneath a hanging garden of vines dangling from the space's high industrial ceiling. Across the room from the sleek, all-white bar, tropical-looking plants drape over a chic lounge area next to towering windows. Yet even in this visual playground, owner Joe Mazzocco and the Mama Lolita's team find a way to let the food and drink take the spotlight.
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

247Sports

