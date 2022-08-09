ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

96.1 The Breeze

New Laws For History Classes In New York State

There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
WETM 18 News

Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
96.1 The Breeze

The Most Mysterious Place In New York State

Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
WETM 18 News

Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
WAVERLY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The bears are back in town

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York

Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
SYRACUSE, NY
YourErie

One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
ALBANY, NY
whcuradio.com

Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions

A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
Syracuse.com

Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers

Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
SYRACUSE, NY

