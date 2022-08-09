Read full article on original website
New Laws For History Classes In New York State
There are still a few weeks left of the summer of 2022 here in New York State. Most kids are still going to camps pr playing with friends all day on the playground or on a family camping trip. But the work has not stopped over the summer for the educators in New York State.
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
The Most Mysterious Place In New York State
Remember when you were a kid and you and your friends would go on adventures together? It could have been something as simple as rummaging through neighbors backyards, but you found yourself exploring eerie and weird things. That kind of feeling never really leaves you as an adult. Even watching...
The Largest Farm Animal Sanctuary in New York State is a Must-Visit
Many people are unaware that New York state is home to one of the largest animal sanctuaries in the entire country. This 300-acre park is home to more than 800 rescued farm animals and is an absolute must-visit for any and all animal lovers. Keep reading to learn more.
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
NY Governor Hochul: Florida "Overrated"
Hochul Goes off Script--Says "Just Look at the Governor"
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
Ghastly Toxic Spill In Upstate Creek Causes Mass Wildlife Death
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation say it may take an Upstate area "five years to recover" after a massive chemical spill. More than one thousand gallons of deadly pollutants seeped into a creek, wiping out a dozen species living there. The incident occurred on Sunday, when a pipe...
To reduce stigma, Oneonta recovery center uses vending machine to distribute overdose-reversal drug
An addiction recovery center in Otsego County has introduced the first naloxone vending machine in New York. Naloxone, also known as the brand name drug Narcan, can reverse opioid overdoses. A month in, the center has seen a jump in the number of Narcan kits they distribute. Experts hope these...
One year since former Gov. Cuomo announced resignation
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—One year ago, Governor Andrew Cuomo held a press conference just days after a report from the New York Attorney General was released. The report concluded he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo said the allegations were false. “Don’t get me wrong,” Cuomo stated at the August 10th, 2021 press conference. “This is not […]
New York State Motor Vehicle Inspections – What You Need To Know
What's one of the things we tend to forget about the most? Well, for me, when it comes to my personal vehicles and even the Whale car, it's remembering when the inspection is due. Sure, it's staring me right n the face every time I get behind the wheel, but...
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions
A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
