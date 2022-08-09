Paycor Stadium the new name for Bengals home after naming rights agreement

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — The home of the Cincinnati Bengals is getting a new name: Paycor Stadium.

The defending AFC Champions and Cincinnati-based Paycor Human Capital Management Inc. announced a stadium naming rights deal Tuesday morning and the former Paul Brown Stadium will now be officially known as Paycor Stadium.

Formerly named after the Bengals founder Paul Brown, “The Jungle” has been the home for Cincinnati since 2000 and becomes the 30th NFL stadium with an official naming-rights partner.

Only two NFL teams don’t have official naming rights for their stadium or field: Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers and Soldier Field for the Chicago Bears.

The new branding will be in effect for the 2022 season with the franchise stating they will host a ceremony before the season to celebrate the new partnership.

Cincinnati begins the 2022 preseason on Friday at Paycor Stadium against the Cardinals. The Bengals first regular season game will be at home against the Steelers on Sep. 11.

