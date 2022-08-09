Read full article on original website
leominsterchamp.com
With ‘challenging’ winter heating season predicted, programs offer financial assistance
FITCHBURG — Alec O’Meara, media relations manager for energy provider Unitil, admits it “does seem counterintuitive” to talk about the winter heating season in the middle of summer, just off a heatwave. But, he explained Wednesday, there is a reason behind it: A possible spike in...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's kind of out of control:' Polar Beverages feeling impact of inflation
WORCESTER, Mass. - Every five and a half minutes, Polar Beverages turns out a truckload of soda. Those same cans, bottles and cases, now cost a lot more to get on store shelves. "Inflation is real and its ugly and it’s not stopping at all,” said Chris Crowley, executive vice...
communityadvocate.com
McGovern proposes new plans for Shrewsbury collision, fit-up center
SHREWSBURY – A proposed McGovern collision center on Route 9 may now include a retail center. The Planning Board accepted the withdrawal of McGovern Auto Group’s existing plans for the project on Aug. 4 with the expectation that new plans will be before the board next month. Director...
Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors
(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
Andover Townsman
Town installs booms in Merrimack River
A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
Why are MA gas prices falling slower than national gas prices?
BOSTON — The good news is that gas prices are down across the country, but you may be wondering why prices here in Massachusetts aren’t keeping pace with the drops being seen in other states. Right now, AAA says the average for a regular gallon of gas in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire consumer advocate says competitive suppliers could cut electricity bills
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Hot, humid weather has had New Hampshire residents running air conditioners and fans nonstop just days after electric utilities dramatically increased their rates. The supply rate for Eversource in New Hampshire was 10 cents per kilowatt hour before more than doubling to 22 cents as of...
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
WBUR
New project over Mass. Pike may stitch long-separated neighborhoods back together
Construction is ramping up on the first project of its kind in Boston in 40 years. Parcel 12 is a two-building complex connected by a public plaza that stretches across the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Construction crews are already done building the decking that will support...
Lack of rainfall in Massachusetts leads to drought status upgrades
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the latest on the ongoing drought.
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources asking public to keep an eye out for spotted lanternfly pest
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources is asking the public to keep an eye out for the invasive pest known as spotted lanternfly as the pest is now active and has been seen in several parts of Massachusetts. In addition to the agricultural impacts it causes, spotted...
Do The Electronic Toll Gantries On The Massachusetts Turnpike Clock Your Speed?
I did some traveling to the eastern part of the state over the weekend, which included 130 miles on the Mass. Pike, and yes, I DON'T have a transponder (EZ-Pass). I really don't know why, either, like it's just pure laziness at this point. The Pay By Plate MA Invoice.
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts
A list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Massachusetts using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
nbcboston.com
Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.
Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
