ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
communityadvocate.com

McGovern proposes new plans for Shrewsbury collision, fit-up center

SHREWSBURY – A proposed McGovern collision center on Route 9 may now include a retail center. The Planning Board accepted the withdrawal of McGovern Auto Group’s existing plans for the project on Aug. 4 with the expectation that new plans will be before the board next month. Director...
SHREWSBURY, MA
WWLP

Massachusetts adds 107 new HIP Farm Vendors

(WWLP) – As the state observes Farmer’s Market Week, the Baker Administration announced a massive expansion of the Healthy Incentive Program for farm vendors. A total of 107 new farm vendors were enrolled in the program, including a number in Western Massachusetts. HIP provides matching funds for SNAP households who purchase locally grown produce from […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Industry
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
New Braintree, MA
State
Massachusetts State
fallriverreporter.com

Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Andover Townsman

Town installs booms in Merrimack River

A resident petitioned article which passed during the 2021 Town Meeting has come to fruition. It was article No. 30, which proposed the appropriation of $75,000 “to pay the costs for purchasing services for the collection and removal of floatable solid waste debris from the Merrimack River.”. Last week...
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Energy Storage#Infrastructure#Renewable Energy World#Pine Gate Renewables#National Grid
Ballotpedia News

Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance

The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State. A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:. “With all the news about drought, how are the...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's Why You Can Find a $2 Difference in Gas Prices Across Mass.

Gas prices are coming down across Massachusetts — but they seem to be all over the place as well. In Boston's South End Wednesday, we found $5.59 a gallon, but in nearby Fenway, the price was $4.89. In Newton, drivers could get $4.69 gas; in Westwood, $4.49; in Lynnfield, $3.89.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy