Fort Worth, TX

dallasexpress.com

5 Children Left in Hot Car; Man Arrested

A Fort Worth man was arrested for allegedly leaving five children in a parked car last week as temperatures neared triple digits outside. The car was parked with the engine running but without air conditioning, when officers discovered and removed the children, ages 1,2,4,5, and 6, from the vehicle, several were either sleeping or unconscious, the police said.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Plano man sitting on front porch dies in mysterious fire

PLANO, Texas - Police in Plano said a man was killed in an unusual and unexplained fire. It happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday while the victim was on his porch at a home located near Custer Road and 15th Street, which is on the city’s southwest side. Family members...
PLANO, TX
KWTX

Texas father accidentally shoots 9-year-old son, killing him

HOOD COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are investigating after a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son on Aug. 9, killing him. It happened at a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton Area of Hood County. The boy was taken by air ambulance to Cooks Children’s Hospital in...
HOOD COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
HOOD COUNTY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Officers Rescue 5 Children From Hot Car

Fort Worth police were dispatched to an investigation call on the 3500 block of Littlejohn Avenue Sunday at about 8:00 p.m. Details stated that several children were inside a vehicle at this location. Once officers arrived, they observed an adult male in the yard and checked his vehicle that was...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man, woman found dead inside RV in Parker County

ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) - Parker County Sheriff's are investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were found inside an RV Aug.4, in Aledo.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the victims in the 7000 block of East Interstate 20.The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office later identified the pair as Jennifer Lauren Galaway, 52, and David Dale Galaway, 48.Investigators didn't say how the victims were related. "At this time, this investigation is active and ongoing," said Sheriff Authier. "We are not ruling out any outcome. However, the official cause and manner of the deaths will be determined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office pending the autopsy results."Three cats and two dogs found inside the RV were taken to the Parker County Animal Shelter for evaluation and safe keeping.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Motorcyclist Killed in Local Hit-and-Run

A hit-and-run crash left a motorcyclist dead in Fort Worth on early Monday. Fort Worth Police responded to the 5800 block of E. Loop 820 at about 4 a.m. on August 8. Upon arrival, officers started working on an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Officers found that...
FORT WORTH, TX

