Evansville, IN

illinois-basketball.com

Stat-Sheet Stuffer Sophia Loden of Mascoutah Commits to Southern Indiana

When looking at prospective colleges, Mascoutah incoming senior Sophia Loden told her high school coach about her excitement in soon-to-be Division I University of Southern Indiana. Mascoutah girls coach Frank Evans took that sentiment to heart and made a move that will long endear him to Loden. Evans got Mascoutah...
MASCOUTAH, IL
evansvilleliving.com

Back Talk: Stan Gouard

Education: Bachelor's degree in communications from the University of Southern Indiana. Resume: professional basketball player, Sweden, South America, and Mexico; academic advisor, John A. Logan College; assistant men's basketball coach, University of Southern Indiana; assistant men's basketball coach, University of Indianapolis; assistant men's basketball coach, Indiana State University; head men's basketball coach, University of Indianapolis; head men's basketball coach, University of Southern Indiana, 2020-present.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob's Village

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob's Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob's Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob's Village. Jamie has been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. "Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville

The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
beckersspine.com

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO

Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
OWENSBORO, KY
evansvilleliving.com

What in the Hole is Going On?

The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building's implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke's office released a long-awaited...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

More stores are expected to come to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city's eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they're very excited to get started. "It is an […]
My 1053 WJLT

St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell's Evansville Kia

If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store's day-to-day operations.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Roadway blocked on Evansville's west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville's west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. "Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

