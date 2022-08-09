Read full article on original website
illinois-basketball.com
Stat-Sheet Stuffer Sophia Loden of Mascoutah Commits to Southern Indiana
When looking at prospective colleges, Mascoutah incoming senior Sophia Loden told her high school coach about her excitement in soon-to-be Division I University of Southern Indiana. Mascoutah girls coach Frank Evans took that sentiment to heart and made a move that will long endear him to Loden. Evans got Mascoutah...
evansvilleliving.com
Back Talk: Stan Gouard
Education: Bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Southern Indiana. Resume: professional basketball player, Sweden, South America, and Mexico; academic advisor, John A. Logan College; assistant men’s basketball coach, University of Southern Indiana; assistant men’s basketball coach, University of Indianapolis; assistant men’s basketball coach, Indiana State University; head men’s basketball coach, University of Indianapolis; head men’s basketball coach, University of Southern Indiana, 2020-present.
14news.com
Second leader of Evansville South Baseball League arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a 14 News Investigates Update on another arrest involving the leadership of the Evansville South Baseball League. As previously reported, the president of the league, Eric Cooper, was arrested on Friday and charged with attempt to defraud and theft. On Tuesday night, Evansville police...
14news.com
Memorial, Gibson Southern named in preseason MaxPreps Top 25 football rankings
INDIANA (WFIE) - With the high school football season quickly approaching in the Hoosier State, two local teams were named on the 2022 preseason MaxPreps Top 25 rankings. Memorial is ranked at No. 15 after finishing the 2021 season with an 11-3 record. [2022 PREVIEW: Memorial football sets high expectations...
Escaped Ellis Park horse wins first career race
(WEHT) - A horse that escaped from Ellis Park last summer and was seen running on Highway 41 has won her first career race.
Win Tickets to Indiana’s 47th Frog Follies Hosted By E’ville Iron Street Rods
For the 47th year, thousands of cars and trucks manufactured before 1949 will descend on the city of Evansville as E'Ville Iron Street Rods once again host the annual Frog Follies, and we have your chance to attend as a spectator. An Evansville Tradition. For the last 46 years, even...
Why Was a Boeing 757-200 Aircraft Parked at Tri-State Aero in Evansville, Indiana All Week?
I drive past the runway for the Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero, Inc several times a week. On Monday I noticed a giant aircraft parked near Tri-State Aero. I usually see different private jets or little prop planes, but this one seemed like it could hold an entire city.
Brad Byrd InDEPTH: The Red Cross response to the Weinbach explosion
The disaster on North Weinbach is now under the harsh light provided by generators at this hour. This is an old established neighborhood in Evansville, filled with homes and small businesses. Much of it tonight, is gone.
Evansville residents recall explosion five years ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The lot at 1717 Hercules Avenue sits empty, with no evidence of disaster. However, on a June morning in 2017, it was the site of another deadly home explosion. Resident Bryce Ellis lives across the road from that lot today. He did not occupy that home in 2017, but did live […]
Jamie Espenlaub promoted to Executive Director of Jacob’s Village
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Jacob’s Village has a new Executive Director, and her name is Jamie Espenlaub. A news release says Espenlaub comes to Jacob’s Village with experience serving individuals with special needs and seniors including roles with Solarbron and CMOE, and most recently, as Resident and Program Director of Jacob’s Village. Jamie has been […]
Newburgh’s Prime Time Pub & Grill Opens a Second Location in Evansville
Prime Time Pub & Grill in Newburgh has opened a second location in Evansville. Prime Time Pub & Grill has been serving Newburgh for a few years now, they're known for their tasty wings, wraps, and apps. If you've never been, their chicken wrap with smokey ranch is to dieeeee for! So good!
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville café announced they will not be open for nearly a week due to a mechanical issue. According to Tropical Smoothie Café on social media, the restaurant shut down because their air-conditioning was blown out. “Summer is better in the Tropics, unless your AC goes out. Sorry for the inconvenience! […]
wevv.com
American Heritage riverboat docks in Evansville
The American Heritage riverboat cruise ship docked on the shore of Evansville's Ohio River on Monday. Visit Evansville and American Cruise Lines previously announced the return of cruise ships to Evansville, and the American Heritage was the first to arrive on Monday. The American Heritage is a classic newly-renovated paddlewheeler,...
3 dead after house explosion in Evansville, Indiana, deputy coroner says
Fire officials said a total of 39 houses were damaged by the explosion at around 1 p.m.
beckersspine.com
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine names CEO
Advanced Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, Ky., named a new CEO ahead of a relocation, the Owensboro Times reported Aug. 6. Ginny Ball stepped into the role after serving as clinic director for Deaconess Health System in Evansville, Ind. She also has experience at Summit Medical Specialists in Owensboro and Owensboro Health Medical Group.
evansvilleliving.com
What in the Hole is Going On?
The corner of Fifth and Main Streets, once home to the soaring Old National Bank Tower, has sat vacant since the building’s implosion on Nov. 21, 2021. Now, a new company is taking over plans to bring life to the empty lot. Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office released a long-awaited...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
St. Louis-Based Automotive Group Acquires Duell’s Evansville Kia
If the tagline "I'd rather deal with the Duells" rings a bell, you're probably a current or former Evansville resident. The Duell Automotive Group has been a tri-state household name since the 1980s. But it was announced in a press release that Doug Duell and his family have handed over the "keys" to Duell's Evansville Kia to St. Louis-based Lou Fusz Automotive Group, and Doug will be starting a new chapter as a consultant on the store’s day-to-day operations.
Roadway blocked on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is making sure the public is aware of a traffic alert on Evansville’s west side. The department shared on social media a photograph of the hazard and what area to keep an eye out for. “Roadway hazard at Felstead Rd and Bridgeview Dr, a tractor trailer […]
BBB offers advice for charitable giving following Evansville explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Since an explosion happened on Weinbach Avenue, people have wondered what they can do to help out. The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips in avoiding scammers and making sure your donations go to the right place. Some of their tips include: Keep in mind that while some crowdfunding sites […]
