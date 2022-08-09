Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jury can’t reach verdict in engineers’ Flint water trial
A judge declared a mistrial Thursday after jurors said they couldn't reach a verdict in a dispute over whether two engineering firms should bear some responsibility for Flint's lead-contaminated water.
abc12.com
Saginaw hoping $3 million in federal funds will spur development along riverfront
SAGINAW (WJRT) - Saginaw has been in the process of redeveloping its riverfront for several years and today, those efforts got a financial boost. $3,000,000 is earmarked to help the city remove some old infrastructure. The old infrastructure has been delaying any new development. That's what city and business leaders...
Recall petitions filed against two Flint school board members await approval
FLINT, MI -- Recall petitions against two Flint Community Schools Board of Education members was filed in the Genesee County court and awaits approval. The petitions are filed against current Board President Joyce Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura McIntyre. Genesee County’s Election Commission is meeting Friday, Aug. 12 to review both...
abc12.com
Flint water victims still waiting on claims process; disappointed by mistrial
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – About 43,000 claims packages were submitted by Flint residents who are trying to get a piece of the $626 million Flint water crisis settlement. According to the claims administrator within the last month they have been verifying claim submissions and digitizing all claims filed by paper.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Railroad work closes busy section of Salzburg in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI - Railroad work will close a portion of Salzburg in Bay City, making the morning and evening commutes a little tricky through the area. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the east and westbound lanes of M84/M13, or Salzburg Road, from Chilson to Warner streets will be closed starting on Thursday, Aug. 11. The closure is expected to last until Aug. 18.
WNEM
Neeley urges Flint City Council to pass $8.6 million in water credits
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is pushing the city council to pass a $8.6 million resolution in water credits. Neeley’s office said if approved, all residential households would receive a $300 credit. The money comes from some of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
WNEM
Restaurants preparing for Flint’s ‘Back to the Bricks’
Today's top stories include some beach closures in Huron County, child care grants, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Here is a look at the top stories we are following. Director of Michigan’s Unemployment Agency Julia Dale visits Saginaw. Updated: 22...
WNEM
Judge declares mistrial in Flint bellwether case
Kettering professor talks benefits of CHIPS Act for U.S. manufacturing, education. The future of U.S. manufacturing and the field of computer science and engineering received a boost from the newly adopted, bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Former...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chalking Tires Illegal, Judge Says, But City Gets Big Break
DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan city violated the U.S. Constitution by chalking tires to enforce parking limits, but it won’t be forced to refund thousands of tickets in the class-action case, a judge said. Saginaw must only pay vehicle owners “nominal damages” of $1.00 for each marking, U.S....
BIGGBY COFFEE co-owner Michael McFall provides advice for small business owners
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Grabbing a cup of BIGGBY COFFEE is probably part of a lot of people’s daily routine in Genesee County. BIGGBY COFFEE is the U.S.’ third largest coffee franchise which started in Lansing, but has spread across all of the U.S., including in the Genesee County area.
Detroit company in line to get $17.8M service line contract in Flint
FLINT, MI -- With just a few months until the deadline for completing some water service line work, Flint officials are turning to a Detroit company to take on the final phase of that job at a cost of $17.8 million. The City Council is expected to consider a resolution...
MetroTimes
Chaos and infighting break out in Michigan’s Macomb County Republican Party
The Macomb County GOP is embroiled in an ugly internal dispute over control of the party, and now plans to hold competing county conventions Thursday evening. With less than three months before the general election, the battle is likely to play out in court and have far-reaching consequences for a party that is trying to maintain control of the Michigan Legislature and regain the positions of governor, attorney general, and secretary of state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thetford resident targets supervisor with four separate recall petitions
THETFORD TWP., MI -- Patrick Tack really wants to recall Supervisor Rachel A. Stanke -- so much so that he’s filed four separate sets of proposed petition language to remove her from office. Tack, a township resident, filed the proposed petitions on July 29, indicating that Stanke should be...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
WNEM
Value City Furniture to open new store in Saginaw Co.
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Value City Furniture announced it is opening a new store in Saginaw County. The company made the opening date announcement Thursday, Aug. 11. The store will be located at 2780 Tittabawassee Road, near the Fashion Square Mall in Kochville Township, and open Thursday, Aug. 18. “Our...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Tuesday afternoon, August 9
The village of Sanford is using $1.6 million in federal funding to help recover from the dam failures in May 2020. The Flint City Council has again delayed a vote on a $300 credit for residents’ water bills. TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Aug. 9th. Updated: 11 hours ago.
Genesee Health Plan honors health care champions at annual awards ceremony
GRAND BLANC, MI - The Genesee Health Plan (GHP) honored local health care professionals, community partners and leaders for their commitment to access to health care coverage in Genesee County during the 2022 Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Genesys Conference & Banquet Center in Grand Blanc.
Gas leak prompts evacuation in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A gas leak has been reported on the 1300 block of Cooper Ave. in Lansing. According to Lansing Police Department, a 4-inch gas main was damaged by contractors working in the area. The gas leak required an evacuation of the immediate area, an LPD officer told 6 News. The evacuation was […]
15 Classic WTF Posts From Flint Police Operations Facebook Page
Man do we miss that classic updates from the Flint Police Operations Facebook page. A few years ago, Facebook was actually tolerable, and killing time while scrolling your feed made you laugh. Nowadays, not so much. Most of what you see is arguing, political warfare, and other stupid posts. Before...
Fox47News
Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses going up for auction in Ingham County
LANSING, Mich. — Multiple foreclosed homes and businesses are going up for auction in Ingham County at the end of this month. There are about 70 properties, which Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox said is much less than before the COVID-19 pandemic. "We reduced the number of foreclosures because...
Comments / 0