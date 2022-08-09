ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room

LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
Cincy Jungle

Altafiber buys naming rights to gate at Paul Brown Stadium

Paul Brown Stadium is open for all kinds of business. Last month, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals stadium’s naming rights were being negotiated with potential buyers. That has to fruition, as PBS will now be known as Paycor Stadium. Now, per Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Altafiber (formerly...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to shocking first-place vote in coaches poll

The overall results of the preseason coaches poll were mostly unsurprising. The Alabama Crimson Tide led the way at No. 1 followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. Those three teams are the frontrunners to win this season’s national title with one sportsbook’s odds suggesting that no other team really even has a chance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker

Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
COLUMBUS, OH

