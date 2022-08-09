Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
thecomeback.com
Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson
Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
Attorney urges Goodell to ‘do the right thing’ on Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — A lawyer representing two dozen women who have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault or harassment said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has a chance to “do the right thing” now that the league has appealed a six-game suspension for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. “Every...
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
2022 Prep Football Previews: Three brothers on Dixie Heights team don’t consider this a rebuilding season
The NKyTribune is featuring a player on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2022 season on Aug. 19. We will then provide focused coverage of our local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
Another Buckeye target confirms attendance for Ohio State - Notre Dame game
A talented defensive recruit the Buckeyes have offered a scholarship confirms he will be at the Ohio State - Notre Dame game.
Josh Kattus has quickly become a favorite in Kentucky's locker room
LEXINGTON– Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is quickly becoming a favorite of everyone around inside the Joe Craft Football Training Center. "I love him. I'm a big fan of Josh," offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello said. "Got a long road to go, but he's got some special qualities. He's kind of a favorite among the offense too."
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
UC Announces Nippert Stadium Movie Night
Fans get their chance to experience Nippert Stadium in a unique way.
Cincy Jungle
Altafiber buys naming rights to gate at Paul Brown Stadium
Paul Brown Stadium is open for all kinds of business. Last month, it was reported that the Cincinnati Bengals stadium’s naming rights were being negotiated with potential buyers. That has to fruition, as PBS will now be known as Paycor Stadium. Now, per Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Altafiber (formerly...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: CFP championship odds, CFP Semifinal predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are national championships and even as they celebrate, the race to the 2023 College Football Playoff is
NFL・
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to shocking first-place vote in coaches poll
The overall results of the preseason coaches poll were mostly unsurprising. The Alabama Crimson Tide led the way at No. 1 followed by the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 2 and the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 3. Those three teams are the frontrunners to win this season’s national title with one sportsbook’s odds suggesting that no other team really even has a chance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ohio State basketball 2023 recruiting commitment tracker
Sure, Ohio State is known as a football school, but the Buckeyes do play a little hoops on the banks of the Olentangy and have had some pretty historic seasons over the years. Former head coach Thad Matta ushered in the pinnacle of the OSU basketball period before things began to slip, and now Chris Holtmann is trying to get things back at that same level. To do so, the Ohio State staff will have to recruit at a higher level than what we saw over the last few years. And while Holtmann and company have had their fair share of recruiting wins, including a top ten class for 2022, it has to be sustainable.
Comments / 3