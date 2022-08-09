ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dan Campbell Provides Assessment of Backup Quarterbacks

By Christian Booher
Dan Campbell discusses thought pattern of keeping two or three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

When it comes to the starting quarterback position, there’s no question who will be leading the offense for the Detroit Lions.

Jared Goff is back, and will be the team’s starting signal-caller. However, there’s a battle in training camp for the backup spot between Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Both players held the job at points last season, with Blough being the backup at the start of the year as Boyle spent the first half of the campaign on injured reserve. When the latter recovered, he took the job back, and wound up making three starts at the end of the season.

On Tuesday, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell provided his assessment of the two backups and their performances in camp.

“I think we’re taking it as it comes,” Campbell said. “I thought both of those guys had a good week last week, Boyle and Blough. I feel like they’re both better than they were in the spring. I would say it’s still somewhat early in camp. Until we get in these preseason games, that will tell a lot for us.”

When asked about his confidence level in the duo to step in for Goff, the head coach was steadfast in his belief in both players.

“I think that both of them can do it,” Campbell added. “They’re both different in what they do. Blough’s a little scrappier, he’s more of, man, he’s gonna find a way. That’s what he’s about, but he can certainly run the offense. Boyle’s got all the gifts, all the traits, and then he’s just consistently doing it. Again, he’s got to do this in the preseason games. Let’s see where he’s progressed from last year.”

When asked about the pros and cons of keeping three quarterbacks, the head coach said it would come down to an evaluation of what the Lions would lose by keeping three signal-callers.

Injury updates

When it comes to the team’s defensive line, Detroit is hoping to get a boost in performance from second-year defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike. As a rookie, he struggled to make an impact, but could be much better in year two.

Yet, Onwuzurike is one of multiple players dealing with a nagging injury up to this point in camp. As a rookie, he missed time in the preseason, due to back issues, and appears to be dealing with something similar currently.

Defensive end Julian Okwara has also been dealing with something that’s keeping him out. Campbell said both aren’t dealing with serious injuries, yet neither of them has a timetable for their exact return.

“Both of them have, I would say, it’s not serious, but it’s enough to where I can’t tell you, is it gonna be a week or two weeks,” Campbell said. “It’s not a serious, long-term issue for either one of the guys.”

Another young player dealing with the injury bug is second-year cornerback Jerry Jacobs. As a rookie, he was thrown into starting duty due to injuries at his position. However, his season ended with an injury against the Denver Broncos late in the year.

As the Lions enter the second week of training camp, Jacobs is still putting the finishing touches on his recovery. He’s on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but could be back to full health soon.

“Jerry’s doing great,” Campbell said with a smirk. “You wanna talk about pulling the reins back, we’re constantly having to just keep him, ‘Easy, Jerry.’ He’s going, I would say we are very pleased with Jerry.”

Campbell is unsure about whether he’ll bring the young defender off the PUP list during training camp.

“I can’t give you an exact answer, but I would say this, I feel like he’s a little ahead of schedule,” Campbell said. “He’s doing great.”

St. Brown has picked up right where he left off

Second-year wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is viewed already as a mature professional, due to his performance and work ethic.

After he set the Lions organizational record for receiving yards by a rookie last season, he’s entering the 2022 season with large expectations. On Tuesday, Campbell offered high praise by stating that his young receiver was on the same trajectory that he ended last year on.

“I would say he’s picked off right where he left off last year,” Campbell stated. “He’s been really good. He’s a pro. For a rookie last year, he was a pro, and just needed to grow and play and get used to the speed of the game at this level. He’s a high-level thinker, he’s tough. He may be across the board one of the toughest players we have. That’s the honest truth, and he practices that way. He’s always looking for competition, and I would say he’s on track to have another good year for us.”

St. Brown has made a post-practice routine, spending copious amounts of time at the JUGS machine catching passes. This level of work ethic has impressed his coaches.

“It says he wants to be the best,” Campbell reiterated. “He can’t get enough competition. He’s the type of guy who, even if he didn’t want to do something, if you just roll the ball out there, he can’t help himself. He’s gonna want to win and compete and be the best at it.”

2022 Detroit Lions Family Fest Slideshow

