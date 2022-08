Steel Fabricators of Monroe, a Lexicon Inc. company in Monroe, La., has added Jake Hale as project coordinator. He joined the company as an intern in February 2021. Hale graduated from the University of Louisiana Monroe with a bachelor’s degree in construction management and received his certification as an associate constructor through the American Institute of Constructors. As a student, he was a member of the Construction Management Student Association.

