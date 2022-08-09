Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A-List No. 7: Coaches believe Eufaula’s Yhonzae Pierre has Will Anderson-type potential
Just how good might Alabama commit Yhonzae Pierre be when he gets to Tuscaloosa?. “I think he could be just as good as Will Anderson if he continues to improve,” Eufaula first-year coach Jerrel Jernigan said. Clearly, that is saying something. Anderson won 2021 Broncos Nagurski Trophy and was...
Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp
Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
A-List member, Central-Phenix City star Tomarrion Parker decommits from Penn State
Central-Phenix City 4-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker has decommitted from Penn State, according to On3 Sports. Parker, No. 11 on AL.com’s A-List of top senior prospects in Alabama, committed to the Nittany Lions in June over a host of other suitors, including Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound...
How Landen King switched from tight end to wide receiver
Auburn tight end coach Brad Bedell knows that in the days of the transfer portal and NIL, he’ll constantly have to recruit players on his team to keep them happy. Bedell might not have expected to lose Landen King to new wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard. The excellent news for Bedell and Hilliard is that the 6′5 220-pound sophomore could become a sensation for the Tigers in a position needing some depth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Zac Etheridge describes how the turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team
Zac Etheridge has been around Auburn long enough to understand how the internal workings of the university and football program affect the team. On Thursday, he was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and shared how the offseason turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team. “Well, really...
Check out Malik Willis’ first pro touchdown for the Titans
Former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis scored his first pro touchdown for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Willis scrambled 7 yards for the score with 14:18 left in the first half of the Titans’ NFL preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. A third-round...
Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle
The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
auburn.edu
Revolutionary grass developed at Auburn taking root at exclusive golf courses
A revolutionary variety of grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture has recently taken root at some exclusive golf courses around the nation following an acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based seed grower and wholesale supplier. The bentgrass variety, called AU Victory, was forged from the adversity of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harris County High School Shotgun Team wins several places at state competition
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Recently, 35 members of Harris County High School (HCHS) Shotgun Team competed in the 2022 Georgia Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championship, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. The event was hosted at the Forest City Gun Club in Savannah, Georgia. The students competed in […]
WTVM
Jordan High School in Columbus bans bookbags after campus gun discovery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus, Georgia’s Jordan High School will now prohibit all staff, students, and visitors bring bookbags to the school’s campus. This new protocol came after a firearm was discovered in a student’s bookbag only two days into the new school year. School officials say...
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opelika-Auburn News
Increased security: This year Auburn City Schools will have at least one Auburn school resource officer at every campus
The Auburn Police Department has announced it’s now assigned at least one school resource officer to every Auburn City Schools campus. Partnering with ACS, Auburn Board of Education and the City of Auburn, the APD decided it was in the best interest of everyone involved to increase security for the 2022-2023 school year.
Phenix City man runs successful ghost hunting equipment business, shares his story
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Driving on Summerville Road in Phenix City, you may have noticed a purple building labelled “Attic Junky Paranormal.” If you’re wondering what it is, it’s basically a warehouse and workshop for a locally owned ghost hunting equipment business. The online store can be found by clicking here. However, its founder and […]
Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
Americus Times-Recorder
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
WTVM
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
Opelika-Auburn News
Faculty excited to see ‘amazing little humans’ as 9,400 students begin first day of class at Auburn City Schools
Auburn City Schools welcomed back its students from summer break on Tuesday. Classes resumed as 9,400 in grades K-12 filled the halls of the 13 schools across the school district. Daniel Chesser, public relations coordinator for Auburn City Schools, said the number of students was a slight increase over last...
Department of Defense providing no-cost vision, dental, medical care at Columbus Civic Center
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In partnership with Valley Healthcare System, Inc. and Piedmont Columbus Regional, the Department of Defense is offering no-cost vision, dental and basic medical services at the Columbus Civic Center Monday through Thursday of this week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and this Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. There are no […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Levine, Moremon and Welburn talk up different priorities at Ward 5 forum
During Tuesday’s forum, each of the three candidates for Ward 5 Auburn City Council cast different visions of how Auburn should move forward. The forum was the latest in a series sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. Sonny Moremon wanted careful and steady growth as well as historical...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0