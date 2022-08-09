ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Observations from Day 6 of Auburn fall camp

Auburn returned to the practice field on Thursday morning for Day 6 of preseason camp. The Tigers are less than three weeks away from the season-opener at Jordan Hare on Sep 3rd against Mercer. Once again, Auburn provided media with a 25-minute viewing window during the early practice periods. It...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

How Landen King switched from tight end to wide receiver

Auburn tight end coach Brad Bedell knows that in the days of the transfer portal and NIL, he’ll constantly have to recruit players on his team to keep them happy. Bedell might not have expected to lose Landen King to new wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard. The excellent news for Bedell and Hilliard is that the 6′5 220-pound sophomore could become a sensation for the Tigers in a position needing some depth.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phenix City, AL
Education
City
Anniston, AL
Phenix City, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Education
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Phenix City, AL
State
Georgia State
Phenix City, AL
Football
State
Alabama State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Zac Etheridge describes how the turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team

Zac Etheridge has been around Auburn long enough to understand how the internal workings of the university and football program affect the team. On Thursday, he was a guest on “The Paul Finebaum Show” and shared how the offseason turmoil around Bryan Harsin affected the team. “Well, really...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Check out Malik Willis’ first pro touchdown for the Titans

Former Auburn quarterback Malik Willis scored his first pro touchdown for the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Willis scrambled 7 yards for the score with 14:18 left in the first half of the Titans’ NFL preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. A third-round...
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Bryan Harsin dishes on Robby Ashford’s progress, state of Auburn’s quarterback battle

The television screens mounted throughout Auburn’s athletics complex have glowed daily since the start of fall camp. No reruns of old games or live feeds are running, but rather slides prominently displaying the players of the day from each practice session this preseason. On Tuesday morning, after Auburn’s first off day of camp, the first name featured from Day 3 of practice two days earlier was that of quarterback Robby Ashford. The Oregon transfer garnered offensive player of the day recognition for the first full-squad practice of the preseason after being split into the newcomers’ session on the first two days.
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Revolutionary grass developed at Auburn taking root at exclusive golf courses

A revolutionary variety of grass developed in Auburn University’s College of Agriculture has recently taken root at some exclusive golf courses around the nation following an acquisition of rights by an Oregon-based seed grower and wholesale supplier. The bentgrass variety, called AU Victory, was forged from the adversity of...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#A List#Red Devils#American Football#Highschoolsports#Glenwood School#Karmello English
themadisonrecord.com

Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 42

Auburn QB TJ Finley who inked historic NIL deal, arrested by police

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley is in custody at the Lee County Detention Facility on a charge of attempt to elude the Auburn Police Department. According to Detention records Finley was in custody as of Thursday. WRBL has reached out to Auburn police and the university itself for a comment on […]
AUBURN, AL
Americus Times-Recorder

Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College

AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Levine, Moremon and Welburn talk up different priorities at Ward 5 forum

During Tuesday’s forum, each of the three candidates for Ward 5 Auburn City Council cast different visions of how Auburn should move forward. The forum was the latest in a series sponsored by the Auburn Chamber of Commerce. Sonny Moremon wanted careful and steady growth as well as historical...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy