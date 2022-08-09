Read full article on original website
Related
CT essential worker bonuses could be reduced as demand grows
Pandemic bonuses for CT private-sector essential workers will likely be reduced as surging demand tests the program's budget.
NBC Connecticut
State Officially Launches $1,000 ‘Hero Pay' Program for Essential CT Workers
The State of Connecticut has officially launched its application process for the "Hero Pay" program, aimed at providing up to $1,000 in pandemic pay for eligible, private-sector essential workers who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state comptroller's office said all seems well at the moment...
State comptroller launches 'Premium Pay' program for Connecticut essential workers
HARTFORD, Conn. — Many people have never stopped working during the pandemic and the Connecticut Office of the State Comptroller is now saying "thank you" to those essential workers. They've set aside $30 million for the Premium Pay program. Frontline workers could each get up to $1,000. It's for...
cbia.com
State Employee Overtime Totals $266M in 2022
Connecticut spent nearly $266 million on state employee overtime in fiscal year 2022—the most on record. The overtime spending represents an 11% ($26.1 million) increase over last fiscal year. The General Assembly’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis’ quarterly report shows average per-employee overtime increased $1,241 over the same time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1,000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two of the Wittiest Business Names in Connecticut Come Right From Wolcott
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
Restaurants push ahead despite multiple economic challenges
Few sectos over the past two years have faced the level of tumult experienced by the restaurant industry. First, the pandemic shut down the indoor dining options for months, forcing restaurants to rely entirely on takeout and delivery to survive. But when the pandemic restrictions lifted and some degree of normalcy came back to daily life, new economic challenges, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and record-high inflation brought another wave of problems to this sector.
Connecticut sending out relief checks to restaurants, hotels this week
This week, around 1,700 hospitality businesses will start receiving one-time relief checks from the state of Connecticut. The money is part of a $30 million fund created with federal American Rescue Plan money.
Choosing senior living options
“This will be my third and final move with my husband,” Pat Mulvey, 73, a social worker, explained as she laid out the plans to move to a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) set to open in the fall of 2023. “I figure we are pretty damn lucky,” she said with excitement and gusto.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Connecticut
What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week
The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
sheltonherald.com
What to know in CT about insulin, prescriptions and more following Inflation Reduction Act passage
HARTFORD — Prices for prescription drugs will go down, insulin costs for the elderly will decrease and thousands of dollars in tax incentives will be offered to low and middle-income Connecticut residents under the federal Inflation Reduction Act approved by the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate after marathon negotiations. Along the...
Connecticut bus driver shortage likely to impact another school year
WATERBURY, Conn. — Students across Connecticut are absorbing the final days of summer as the classroom bell will ring in a matter of weeks. Many school districts are beginning to post their bus routes for the upcoming school year while many more are still trying to work around a shortage of drivers.
What's fueling Connecticut's gas price plummet?
Gas prices in Connecticut have fallen almost 50 cents in four weeks. As of Thursday, the average price for a gallon of regular was $4.15 according to AAA. Supply economics and consumer behavior both appear to be playing a role in the price plummet. At the end of July, the...
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
Eyewitness News
3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns
(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
NBC Connecticut
Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut
Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000
Connecticut's pension debt adds up to an extra $1,000 in tuition costs for students attending UConn, as tuition rates rise. The post Connecticut pension debt costs UConn students $1,000 appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
WestfairOnline
White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT
Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.https://westfaironline.com
Comments / 0