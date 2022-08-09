ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
cbia.com

State Employee Overtime Totals $266M in 2022

Connecticut spent nearly $266 million on state employee overtime in fiscal year 2022—the most on record. The overtime spending represents an 11% ($26.1 million) increase over last fiscal year. The General Assembly’s nonpartisan Office of Fiscal Analysis’ quarterly report shows average per-employee overtime increased $1,241 over the same time...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Business
WestfairOnline

Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing

A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
YORKTOWN, NY
WTNH

Workers eligible for pandemic hero pay

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is officially launching its website Wednesday on the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which could provide essential workers with hero pay. “I help the residents wherever they needed assistance,” Debbie Evans of New London, who works at a nursing home in Mystic, said. Fallyn Fonville-Smith of New London is a […]
WATERFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

3 Connecticut Hospitals Ranked Within Nation’s Best

I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
GREENWICH, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American
WestfairOnline

Restaurants push ahead despite multiple economic challenges

Few sectos over the past two years have faced the level of tumult experienced by the restaurant industry. First, the pandemic shut down the indoor dining options for months, forcing restaurants to rely entirely on takeout and delivery to survive. But when the pandemic restrictions lifted and some degree of normalcy came back to daily life, new economic challenges, including supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and record-high inflation brought another wave of problems to this sector.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

Choosing senior living options

“This will be my third and final move with my husband,” Pat Mulvey, 73, a social worker, explained as she laid out the plans to move to a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) set to open in the fall of 2023. “I figure we are pretty damn lucky,” she said with excitement and gusto.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

What to Know About 2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week

The beginning of the 2022-2023 school year is approaching and so is Connecticut's Sales Tax-Free Week. It starts on Sunday, Aug. 21 and continues through Saturday, Aug. 27. The statewide sales tax is 6.35% for the retail sale, lease or rental of most goods and taxable services. What is tax...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 12-14

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend of August and after several days of sweltering heat, this weekend is shaping up to be a 10/10!. If you're looking for something to do, here's what's going on around the state:. "Love is a burning thing" and you can go "down,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

3 state park swimming areas closed due to water quality concerns

(WFSB) - Three Connecticut state park swimming areas were deemed off limits on Wednesday. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said that the beaches at Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth, Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswwold, and Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield were closed to swimmers.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut

Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
CONNECTICUT STATE
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy