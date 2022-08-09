ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered storms and flooding threat

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MQjOR_0hAIue3u00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico is waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. We have storms from Santa Rosa to Fort Sumner, northeast of Roswell, and Clovis to Tatum. Rain will end by around mid-morning, with more storms developing by the early afternoon in the mountains.

Forecast continues below

Forecast Continues Below

Flash flooding is expected in the mountains by the early afternoon, and a flood watch will be in effect through the afternoon and evening. Storms will move south/southwest again today during the late afternoon and evening. The Metro will see hit or miss showers and storms as early as around 2 PM.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Afternoon storms for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Heavy rain continues for parts of south New Mexico this afternoon. Roswell, Alamogordo, and Ruidoso are seeing overcast skies, pouring rain, and cooler temperatures. Ruidoso is only in the upper 50s as of noon! This is certainly a taste of fall for some. Flash flooding is a big concern over the Sacramento Mountains […]
RUIDOSO, NM
KRQE News 13

Heavy rain and flood watch Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The east/southeast plains and southwest New Mexico are seeing light to moderate rain and thunderstorms this morning. The clusters of showers and storms are slow moving, and will likely stick around through the morning commute and into the late morning. The rest of the state is waking up to dry skies and […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Storm chances remain high, trend down later in week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected once again this afternoon as ample monsoon moisture lingers across the state. A weak backdoor front is increasing moisture content across the southern part of the state into this afternoon and evening. Highest chances for heavy rainfall remains across the southern part of the state, expected […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Widespread storms, heaviest rain expected in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will see better coverage of shower and thunderstorm action compared to what the state saw this past weekend. A backdoor cold front has allowed extra moisture to surge across the northern part of the state to start this work week. This front is going to be slowly moving across the plains […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

Unique Sign In New Mexico Had Highway Drivers Doing Double-Takes

Drivers along two of New Mexico’s roadways were doing double-takes last week. The state Department of Transportation erected new signs on Route 66 and Interstate 40. They pointed drivers to Albuquerque, but misspelled the city’s name, dropping the “R.”. Drivers were, obviously, paying attention. They barraged the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them. Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Suspect in custody, APS first day, Storms and flood watch, Sanctioned homeless camps, Student leaders

Wednesday’s Top Stories Broken fire hydrants cause public safety crisis in New Mexico PNM named in lawsuit over alleged role in McBride Fire Santa Fe inmate accused of tricking guards into releasing him Family of man accused in Muslim murders speaks out Albuquerque man accused of opening fire inside ART bus Bernalillo County employees could […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern New Mexico#Albuquerque#Roswell#Clovis#Santa Fe#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Lightning show tonight with locally heavy rain

What a show this evening! Storms continue slowly moving into the ABQ metro area packing frequent lightning, heavy rain, and flash flooding closer to the Jemez. The city of Bernalillo is seeing some of the heaviest rain currently. Earlier, we saw isolated burn scar flash flooding over the Calf Canyon fire. Some changes are in store as we head into the week. A backdoor cold front is now slowly sliding into northeast NM overnight, keeping the showers/storms alive. So conditions will be warm and muggy overnight. Monday will see widespread storms across northern NM with more mountain flooding. Temperatures will also trend cooler due to all the moisture and cloudcover. The RGV will pick up late afternoon/evening storms close to rush hour.
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe National Forest begins firewood permit sales

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las […]
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico agencies release plan to curb wildlife-driver collisions

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story said the project would cost hundreds of billions of dollars, it has been corrected to read hundreds of millions of dollars NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State agencies are releasing their extensive plan to protect drivers and wildlife from collisions. Driving across New Mexico, it’s not uncommon to come […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in New Mexico

Have you ever been to New Mexico? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this beautiful state has a lot to offer even though it might not get the recognition it deserves. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, it's safe to say that you will find something for your liking in New Mexico, and locals can vouch for that. However, if you have already been to New Mexico or you live in this beautiful state and are simply looking for new places to explore, then keep on reading to find out about three amazing places that are great for a weekend getaway, no matter who you are traveling with. Here are the places you should explore, if you haven't already:
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark working to conserve endangered butterfly

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark and Biopark Society is helping conserve another butterfly species found only in New Mexico’s Sacramento Mountains. The population of Checkerspot Butterflies has been declining since formal surveys began in 1999 because of habitat loss and degradation. Right now, it’s one of the most endangered butterflies in the United States. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico community left with few pandemic relief options

All we had out here was a dirt road. We picked out a patch,” recalled Madrid, remembering how his father stood out amid the desert sand and mesquite trees more than 50 years ago scanning the land that would become the family’s home. “He picked it for one reason – it's got good soil, and it is still very fertile land," said Madrid.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KRQE News 13

First New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marshal honored in Phoenix

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first New Mexico woman to become a U.S. Marhsal has received a prestigious award. Sonya Chavez earned the President’s Award at the Federal Law Enforcement Foundations’ annual leadership training in Phoenix Wednesday. That prize goes to individuals who show outstanding dedication to public service. Originally from Torrance County, Chavez joined the […]
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel to New Mexico often and you love to go out with friends and family, then you are in the right place because today we are talking about three amazing steakhouses in New Mexico that you should really visit if you want to enjoy good food in an even better company.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy