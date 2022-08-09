Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village.

Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead, MFD said.

Memphis Police are looking over surveillance video to see if the teen went into the pool with anyone else.

Residents who live at the complex told FOX13 the pool isn’t secured when it needs to be.

“It’s very dangerous over here,” one said. “They come from all over jumping this fence to get into this pool.”

One resident told us someone else drowned at the pool in April.

We checked the FOX13 archives and found a story from the same location on April 27.

MPD told us then that a 16-year-old was found submerged in the pool that night. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

During Tuesday’s incident, MPD officers pulled the teen’s body from the pool.

Sources told FOX13 the teen entered the pool around 11 p.m. Monday night.

“I had to stop a couple of kids from jumping the fence, because like I said you can’t get in without a pool pass,” a resident said.

