ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Teen dies after drowning reported at Parkway Village apartments, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOJjj_0hAIuXph00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is dead after drowning early Tuesday morning at a pool in Parkway Village.

Memphis Fire officials responded to a report of a drowning at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Willow Creek Drive at 6:10 a.m.

The person was pronounced dead, MFD said.

Memphis Police are looking over surveillance video to see if the teen went into the pool with anyone else.

Residents who live at the complex told FOX13 the pool isn’t secured when it needs to be.

“It’s very dangerous over here,” one said. “They come from all over jumping this fence to get into this pool.”

One resident told us someone else drowned at the pool in April.

We checked the FOX13 archives and found a story from the same location on April 27.

MPD told us then that a 16-year-old was found submerged in the pool that night. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

During Tuesday’s incident, MPD officers pulled the teen’s body from the pool.

Sources told FOX13 the teen entered the pool around 11 p.m. Monday night.

“I had to stop a couple of kids from jumping the fence, because like I said you can’t get in without a pool pass,” a resident said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman drives children around to rob people, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after driving two children around to rob people, according to Memphis Police. Police said 41-year-old Lashuna Taylor admitted to driving two male juveniles around to commit robberies. The first attempted robbery happened around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, Memphis Police said....
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

74-year-old man beaten, robbed while taking out his trash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 74-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being robbed and pistol-whipped outside a senior living apartment building in East Memphis on Monday night. Police have released pictures of the two men they said attacked Early Irving while he was taking out his trash at the Glendale Park Apartments on Stuart […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Accident#Memphis Fire#Mfd#Memphis Police#Mpd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

MPD: Gunman fires shots from sunroof, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are searching for suspects after two people were shot in Whitehaven Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the shooting at a home in the 4900 block of Haleville Road at 5:20 p.m. According to police, a blue four-door Infiniti drove past the house and a man standing out of the sunroof of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after drowning in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man drowned in Parkway Village Tuesday morning. Emergency responders were called to the Verano Townhomes – a complex formerly known as the Willow Creek apartments. It was a wake up call to those living in the Parkway Village apartment complex. Many residents were certainly not expecting to wake up to crime […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in Frayser shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was hurt in a Frayser midday Wednesday shooting. At approximately 10:05 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Tim Tam Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after shots fired outside Parkway Village motel

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after shots were fired outside of a motel in Parkway Village last week. Police say a black Cadillac CTS with black wheels pulled into the parking lot of the Home 1 Extended Stay motel on American Way and began firing shots. The suspect reportedly dropped […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officer injured in East Memphis crash; 2nd driver flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An MPD officer is recovering after being involved in a crash Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 2 a.m. in East Memphis on Ellsworth Street near Kirby Avenue. Video from the scene shows the damaged police car and a damaged sedan. The officer was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but there […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
111K+
Followers
118K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy