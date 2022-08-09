The Village of Roselle, in partnership with Itasca Bank & Trust Co. and Flood Brothers, is hosting the Roselle Recycles event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Roselle Metra Station. at the Roselle Metra Station, 540 Irving Park Rd. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, including a list of acceptable items for the event, please visit the Roselle Recycles page.

ROSELLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO