Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Fire Protection District to bring tax increase to voters for the third time
The Oswego Fire Protection District will again ask voters to approve a .10 percent tax increase. The measure will be on the general election ballot in November. It's the district's third attempt. The fire board of trustees voted on it Monday. Board President Dick Kuhn says the tax is a...
Mayor Lightfoot: Chicago residents should expect a 2.5% property tax increase
Residents of Chicago can expect to see their property taxes increased in 2023, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday, August 10, at a budget forecast briefing. Lightfoot said her plan includes a 2.5% property tax increase for 2023, totaling more than $42 million in new revenue for the city. Lightfoot said...
roselle.il.us
Roselle Recycles Event Planned for September 10
The Village of Roselle, in partnership with Itasca Bank & Trust Co. and Flood Brothers, is hosting the Roselle Recycles event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Roselle Metra Station. at the Roselle Metra Station, 540 Irving Park Rd. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, including a list of acceptable items for the event, please visit the Roselle Recycles page.
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIFR
Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
fox32chicago.com
New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies
COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
Applications for a free invasive plant trade-in program now open
A new program in Cook County will soon allows residents to trade-in an invasive tree or shrub for a free replacement.
wcsjnews.com
Updates From Grundy County Health Department
WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
coalcitycourant.com
I-55 patching & paving starts Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
WSPY NEWS
Village of Oswego moves to help solve Oswego East High School parking issue
In the continuing dilemma of how to resolve a student parking issue centered at Oswego East High School that overflows and creates problems in the neighboring Ashcroft Mills subdivision, there have been two attempts recently by the village of Oswego.. Now, the Oswego Village Board will address the issue again...
Electric school buses coming soon to Wauconda, Barrington school districts
"It means jobs and beautiful buses, but it's also part of a genuine effort to move this planet to a much better place than it is today," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
chicagostarmedia.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Kankakee
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Kankakee, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
Alderman Sophia King announces run for Chicago mayor
Alderman Sophia King announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor of Chicago in 2024.
Comments / 0