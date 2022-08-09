ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
roselle.il.us

Roselle Recycles Event Planned for September 10

The Village of Roselle, in partnership with Itasca Bank & Trust Co. and Flood Brothers, is hosting the Roselle Recycles event on Saturday, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Roselle Metra Station. at the Roselle Metra Station, 540 Irving Park Rd. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, including a list of acceptable items for the event, please visit the Roselle Recycles page.
ROSELLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Plano City Council
WIFR

Hundreds of jobs coming to DeKalb with new development

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Another major development that will create hundreds of jobs has been approved for the ChicagoWest Business Center (CWBC) in DeKalb. The DeKalb city council unanimously approved plans Monday for a distribution, packaging and storage facility known as Project Wildcat. The facility plans to build on 160 acres of property near the north side of Gurler Road between Crego and Peace roads.
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
COOK COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Updates From Grundy County Health Department

WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
coalcitycourant.com

I-55 patching & paving starts Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
WILL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71

If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
YORKVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Village of Oswego moves to help solve Oswego East High School parking issue

In the continuing dilemma of how to resolve a student parking issue centered at Oswego East High School that overflows and creates problems in the neighboring Ashcroft Mills subdivision, there have been two attempts recently by the village of Oswego.. Now, the Oswego Village Board will address the issue again...
OSWEGO, IL
I-Rock 93.5

Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!

When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
rtands.com

Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one

CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
FOREST PARK, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy