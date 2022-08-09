Read full article on original website
The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)Jenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meetingJenifer KnightonManteca, CA
Two suspects arrested in Taylor Blvd killing of Basel JilaniThomas SmithContra Costa County, CA
Woman arrested in Calaveras County after expired registration leads to discovery of narcotics in vehicle
Above: Items seized during arrest | Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office. Calaveras County authorities recently arrested a woman on narcotics charges and multiple out-of-county warrants after deputies initially discovered the registration on an associated vehicle was expired. Shortly before 1:30 on the afternoon of August 4, deputies made contact with...
Tuolumne County Man Arrested on Drug and Gun Charges
Originally Published by: Tuolumne County Sherriff’s Facebook Page:. “On Tuesday, July 26th, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a Suspected Child Abuse Report (SCAR) alleging active drug abuse by a parent. Detectives began to investigate the allegation that 33-year-old Timothy Ball, who had a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, had recently relapsed. Investigators discovered that Ball had gone to rehab multiple times for addiction treatment. They also found physical evidence that Ball had recently relapsed on opiates while in the possession of firearms.
Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary
Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
Surveillance Image Released From Sonora Armed Robbery
Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released a surveillance photo captured of the suspects who carried out an armed robbery at the AM-PM Express Mart on Pesce Way. It happened this morning (August 11) at around 4am. They held the cashier at gunpoint, stole an undetermined amount of cash, and ran away toward Highway 49.
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
Calaveras County deputy arrested on drug and gun charges; investigation underway
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a Calaveras County deputy was arrested on gun and drug charges in Tuolumne County, authorities said. On July 26, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a report alleging “active drug use by a parent,” which is when detectives began to investigate 33-year-old Timothy Bell, a Calaveras County Sheriff’s deputy.
Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop
At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
Teenagers arrested for burglarizing business, Lodi police say
LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, an employee at a local Lodi business found that his place of employment had been burglarized when he arrived for work in the morning. According to a Facebook post from the Lodi Police Department, the business had been forcibly entered early Wednesday morning and cash along with other items […]
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
Denied Parole. Daniel Bezemer to remain behind bars for vicious murder
Convicted murderer and accomplice both denied parole. Roseville, Calif. – One of Justine Vanderschoot’s murderers, Daniel Bezemer, was denied parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of the strangulation and murder of Justine Vanderschoot in 2003....
World-renowned bull rider arrested in Sacramento on rape charges
A world-renowned professional bull rider accused of rape is expected to make a court appearance Thursday. João Ricardo Vieira was arrested last week in connection with rape, but the details of the crime have yet to be released. Vieira, currently ranked as the third best bull rider in the...
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Pair reportedly caught with three pounds of marijuana
Originally published as a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. Yesterday evening, one of our deputies did a traffic stop at the 800 block of Oro Avenue in Stockton on a vehicle for not having a license plate. As he approached the car, he noticed three large bags...
Woman Arrested After Breaking Into Business and Claiming She Was Hired To Clean
At about 8:54 am Monday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a reported suspicious incident in progress at California Dairy Campaign, 325 Mitchell Avenue, Turlock. One of the employees at the business had arrived to find Rory Bridgeforth, 52, of Turlock, inside claiming that she was hired to...
Known Resister Peacefully Arrested
At about 5:45 pm Wednesday evening, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a security check at Donnelley Park, 600 Pedras Road, Turlock, after a bystander had attempted to wake up a man laying face down on the ground next to the bathrooms but failed. When officers arrived on scene,...
Jury rejects claim against Calif. police after wrong-way driver on meth died during arrest
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento jury on Thursday rejected claims that Elk Grove police were responsible for the 2016 death of motorist Daniel Landeros, finding that officers had not used excessive or unreasonable force when they handcuffed him and held him to the ground after he was involved in a traffic crash while on methamphetamine.
Suspect arraigned for allegedly killing Alameda teen with shot through window
ALAMEDA, Calif. - A Tracy man was arraigned Monday on charges of killing a 19-year-old woman from Alameda late last month, according to court records and a probable cause statement provided by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Donovann Sanders, 19, was arrested Friday at his home following a shooting...
Sacramento man arrested as suspect in Roseville robbery
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said officers arrested a Sacramento man as a suspect in a robbery that happened on Aug. 5. The robbery happened in the parking lot of a grocery store on Sunrise Avenue, near Cirby Way. Police said two men pushed a homeless woman to the ground and took her belongings. […]
Calaveras County deputy sheriff arrested for allegedly being an addict in possession of a gun
SONORA -- A deputy sheriff in Calaveras County was arrested last month for allegedly being an addict in possession of a firearm. The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says that 33-year-old Timothy Ball was arrested on July 28 after deputies searched his Sonora home and spoke with him. Investigators say they found several firearms and evidence of opioid addiction. Ball was booked into the Dambacher Detention Center on a charge of being an addict in possession of a firearm.Tuolumne County investigators say that they started looking into Ball after receiving a Suspected Child Abuse Report in late July alleging Ball was actively using drugs. Ball has a history of alcohol and opiate abuse, investigators say, adding that he'd recently relapsed. In a statement, the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said that it's aware of the investigation, adding that the deputy sheriff, which they left unnamed, was on administrative leave.Tuolumne County officials say they are working with their counterparts in Calaveras County to conduct a criminal investigation. Meanwhile, Calaveras County is also conducting an administrative investigation.
Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
