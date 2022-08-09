Read full article on original website
SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11. SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
kslnewsradio.com
Woman warns of being followed at local store, police say you should report it
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A Utah woman says she was followed by two suspicious men at an area Target recently. Cottonwood Heights Police say they want you to report it when things like that happen — even if you think it’s not worth law enforcement’s time. This...
kslnewsradio.com
Child dies after hit and run in West Valley
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — West Valley City Police have released a description of a car possibly involved in a fatal hit and run last night. Police think an 11-year-old boy was hit by a silver or gray colored pickup truck. Police think it could be a Toyota Tacoma or something similar. This car should have front-end damage.
Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
ksl.com
Man with 63 prior arrests charged in shooting outside West Valley fast-food restaurant
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man shot by West Valley police Sunday after police say he shot another person has been moved from a hospital to the Salt Lake County Jail. Mitchell Vann Halsey, 39, was booked on Wednesday, and on Thursday formally charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; shooting a gun resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; and being a restricted person in possession of a gun, a third-degree felony.
kslnewsradio.com
Car fire, explosions, temporarily shut down I-15 in Davis County
SUNSET, Utah — A car’s mechanical malfunction led to a car fire, then a grassfire, and then explosions on northbound I-15 in Davis County on Thursday. The Utah Highway Patrol said a car pulled to the side of the northbound freeway near 1800 North in Sunset after the driver heard a loud noise in the engine. Sgt. Cam Roden said the car soon caught fire and that those inside the car were able to escape without injury.
Parents, girlfriend of South Salt Lake homicide suspects arrested
The parents and girlfriend of suspects wanted in connection to a South Salt Lake homicide have been arrested for allegedly helping the group escape.
ksl.com
Police identify man killed in shooting at Draper apartment complex Thursday
DRAPER — Police identified the man who was killed in a shooting early Thursday in Draper, as 33-year-old Remey Rowland of Salt Lake City. The shooting happened outside the Heritage Apartments at 11715 S. State just after 1 a.m., according to Draper Police Lt. Pat Evans. Rowland was deceased...
PLANetizen
Where Is Salt Lake City’s Tiny Home Village?
“More than 15 months after Salt Lake City’s mayor announced a planned tiny home village for the homeless, construction has yet to begin,” reports Daniel Woodruff for KUTV. Originally slated to begin construction last year, the groundbreaking on the Other Side Village project has not taken place. According...
Salt Lake City opens ‘review’ into death of man officers refused to help
Salt Lake City and Salt Lake City Police Department administrators have opened a “review” into the death of Ryan Outlaw as a result of a FOX 13 News investigation published last week.
kslnewsradio.com
Two Tooele houses struck by lightning in yesterday’s storm
TOOELE, Utah — Two houses were struck by lightning Wednesday night during a thunderstorm. Officials said there were no injuries, but some damage. Deputy Fire Chief Jed Colovich from the Tooele City Fire Department said one house had damage to its electrical outlets. The other house had damage to its sprinkler timer.
Newly remodeled store celebrates grand opening in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Residents of West Valley City have been invited to “Save Money, Live Better” at the West Valley City Walmart Neighborhood Market Grand Re-Opening on August 13. This Saturday, the West Valley City community is being welcomed back to the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 4570 South 4000 West following […]
Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene
LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision
UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
South Salt Lake ‘porch bandit’ still at large
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Salt Lake Police are searching for a “porch bandit” caught on video snatching a delivery package from a stranger’s front porch. Police say the theft occurred on Friday, Aug. 5 around 3 p.m. Footage of the theft was caught on the homeowner’s digital […]
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Highway Patrol once again urging drivers to slow down
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is once again asking drivers to watch their speed and slow down. In a Facebook posting on Wednesday, the UHP says “Weather is finally out of the 100s,” the post read. “Now let’s see it with your speeds.”
utahstories.com
New York Times Journalist Appalled by the Homeless Situation in Salt Lake
We Are Humans, Plead Salt Lake’s Homeless Population. New York Times photographer says Salt Lake City’s ongoing efforts to clear out homeless people are inhumane and unnecessary. Five years ago, the New York Times sent journalists to Salt Lake City to report on the deteriorating homeless situation and...
Fire restrictions lifted in multiple Utah counties amid strong monsoon season
A number of Utah counties and Capitol Reef National Park will have lifted fire restrictions Thursday night as Utah sees a strong monsoon season across the state.
kjzz.com
Boy dies after hit-and-run on West Valley sidewalk; police say driver didn't stop
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A child died after being hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk in West Valley City late Wednesday night, authorities said. Police are searching for the suspect vehicle. According to initial information provided by Sgt. John Pittman with the West Valley...
Utah-based restaurant chain opens in another city
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah-based restaurant chain is opening in another city, marking its sixth location in the state. Vessel Kitchen, a casual eatery focused on “healthy-ish” seasonal offerings is bringing its flavorful menu to Farmington this fall. The Utah-based restaurant opened its first location in Park City in 2016 and has since […]
