Sammy Hagar and the Circle have announced a new album titled Crazy Times. The new LP was recorded in Nashville with producer Dave Cobb. “Before I stepped into the studio with Dave, he’d told me he wanted the best of my career on this record, and he wasn't going to let me get out of that studio until I gave it to him," Hagar explained in a press release. "So, I said, ‘If you expect that from me, at my age, as many records as I've made, you're going to have to push me,’ and he said no problem. Obviously, I dug down and just tried to write good strong songs, great lyrics, great melodies and not worry so much about the arrangements because he had that covered. And he pushed and squeezed every one of us. We went in the studio with seven songs and came out with 10."

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO