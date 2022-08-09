Read full article on original website
Major car dealership opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg Bookstore is now selling books by the poundCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
cardinalnews.org
Former Martinsville student now a sportscaster
As a student at the Carlisle School in Martinsville, Anne Parker Coleman frequently would join her parents on trips to Charlottesville, where her brothers, James and Lester, were members of the UVa football team. They continue to follow UVa football as alumni and fans, but it’s their sister who is...
Liberty News
Flames Futures Summer Camps attract 82 lacrosse prospects to campus
Coaches and players from Liberty University’s men’s lacrosse team hosted two weeks of its ever-popular Flames Futures Summer Camps, with a total of 82 players from as far away as Florida and New England attending either a day session from July 10-13 or an overnight experience from July 17-19.
Liberty News
Competitive dance team formerly known as the ‘Flamettes’ joining Club Sports this fall
Liberty University’s Club Sports department announced this week the addition of the Liberty Flamettes, founded in 2017 as a student-run club, as its 44th program starting this fall semester, when the spirit team that performs at Liberty’s men’s and women’s basketball and football games will debut as a competitive dance team.
Liberty News
Liberty graduate student advances to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ finals, airing Monday night
Josiah Singleton climbs an obstacle on the course in qualifying for the City Finals in Atlanta on his rookie attempt in 2019. Liberty University graduate student Josiah Singleton (’19, B.S. in Youth Ministries), who advanced to the American Ninja Warrior National Finals for the first time in his three seasons in the obstacle challenge competition, will be featured in the first of four finals episodes in Season 14, filmed May 14-17 in Las Vegas and set to air Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
Liberty News
Mitrevski Named to Preseason All-Conference Team, Liberty Selected 5th in ASUN Preseason Men’s Soccer Poll
Liberty Flames midfielder Marko Mitrevski has been selected to the 2022 ASUN Preseason Men’s Soccer All-Conference team, the conference office announced as it released the team and the preseason men’s soccer poll, earlier this afternoon. Liberty, 7-9 in 2021, was predicted to finish fifth in the ASUN standings...
Liberty News
Girls hockey camp develops next generation of stars on ice, Lady Flames
Immersing prospective students and student-athletes in Liberty University’s culture is a key component of the overnight, residential Liberty Hockey Summer Camps, which concluded in July with a camp for female players ages 18 and younger. Approximately 50 girls, including more than 30 teenagers, participated in the session led by Lady Flames ACHA Division I Head Coach Chris Lowes and DI Head Coach Rena Leone, with a few of their current and former players serving as counselors and clinicians.
cardinalnews.org
A historic house and a love story
When Tracy Frist bought Bellevue, a 19th-century home in rural Craig County, it could have remained a private hideaway. Instead, she and her husband, Bill Frist, made it a mission to share the history of the brick, Federal-era house and its grounds. When a reporter arrived for an interview, the Frists were talking in the kitchen with a half-dozen visitors, including a young couple who came to ask about Bellevue’s apple trees.
Liberty News
Liberty Athletics Apparel Sales and Vendors On the Rise
Liberty Athletics is one of the fastest growing NCAA Division I athletics programs in the country, both on and off the field of competition. Flames Nation is showing their support for Liberty Athletics in multiple ways, including record-setting ticket sales and donations to the Flames Club. Another area of support...
styleweekly.com
“The Great American Recipe” Underscores Food Culture in VA
Even in record high summer temperatures, great food has the ability to bring people out of the house and keep them there. Earlier this summer, in promotion of its new PBS TV show, “The Great American Recipe,” VPM hosted a series of cooking demos in Harrisonburg, Richmond, and Charlottesville with local chefs from each respective area.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ reporter, editor win national Murrow Award for health podcast
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - WDBJ7 is congratulating reporter/anchor Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy for winning a 2022 National Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. The award is for their podcast episode, Bridging the Great Health Divide: Strokes. The episode is part of the pair’s...
timesvirginian.com
Local livestock owners win championships at 2022 Angus Show
Madison Stratton and Eli Fleener of Appomattox won championship-level prizes at this summer's 2022 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show in Chatham. There’s more to this in the current issue of the Times Virginian newspaper. Support local journalism by purchasing the issue at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.timesvirginian.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition or view the full article in the e-edition version.
Liberty News
Aviation maintenance technicians commissioned to become leaders in a growing industry
The Liberty University School of Aeronautics celebrated the latest graduates of the Aviation Maintenance Technician Program (AMTP) on Friday during a commencement ceremony held in the School of Business Towns Auditorium. The 30 graduates, who were split into two classes, completed 1,900 hours of instruction over the course of the...
Liberty News
Liberty University selects CarterBaldwin to identify its next president
Liberty University has retained the services of Atlanta-based CarterBaldwin Executive Search to conduct an extensive and national search to identify its next president. CarterBaldwin is a leading provider of executive search services in the healthcare, technology, business services, consumer products, academic and nonprofit sectors. The renowned executive recruiter is routinely listed among America’s top 40 executive search firms.
beckersspine.com
Dr. Phillip Patterson performs region's first robotic total knee replacement
Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center's orthopedic surgeon Phillip Patterson, MD, performed the region's first robotic total knee replacement, The Roanoke Star reported Aug. 12. LewisGale said it is the first in the Roanoke Valley to offer robotic technology for partial knee, total hip and total knee replacements, the report said....
timesvirginian.com
Babcock Inn to host special needs mothers and caregivers
The Babcock Inn, a premier level Porch Partner of A Mother’s Rest (AMR), will be hosting another three-night respite retreat Aug. 19-22, exclusively for biological and adoptive moms of children with disabilities, women caring for their Wounded Warriors and other spouses, and those caring for their own aging parents.
Virginia’s First In-River Whitewater Park Coming to Roanoke
The City of Roanoke recently announced plans to construct an in–river whitewater park in the Roanoke River, the first of its kind in the state. An in–river park, also commonly referred to as a kayak park or whitewater park, is the modification of a natural river by adding man–made features to create play–waves and whitewater. […]
WDBJ7.com
No Excuse Night allows free admission to National D-Day Memorial this Saturday evening
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The National D-Day Memorial will hold their annual No Excuse Night, offering free attendance Saturday evening from 5pm to 8pm for an after hours community event. Officials with the memorial say this event is a great chance for the community to visit for the first...
WDBJ7.com
Mac and Bob’s vaccinates employees against Hepatitis A
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are now taking precautions against Hepatitis A outbreaks. Mac and Bob’s in Salem vaccinated its employees for Hep A Thursday morning. The Roanoke City and Allegheny District health department has not received any new Hep A case reports from any restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.
7th Annual Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival to Be Held in Buchanan
Close your eyes and imagine walking through a field of 600,000 sunflowers, a slight warm breeze blowing through the air and a sea of yellow as far as you can see. That’s what visitors can experience at The Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival, September 9th through the 18th, in Botetourt County. Visit the festival and […]
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
