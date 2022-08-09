Josiah Singleton climbs an obstacle on the course in qualifying for the City Finals in Atlanta on his rookie attempt in 2019. Liberty University graduate student Josiah Singleton (’19, B.S. in Youth Ministries), who advanced to the American Ninja Warrior National Finals for the first time in his three seasons in the obstacle challenge competition, will be featured in the first of four finals episodes in Season 14, filmed May 14-17 in Las Vegas and set to air Monday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO