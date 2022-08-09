Read full article on original website
First phase of Bakersfield's block-to-block project shows improvements downtown
With ongoing concerns over crime and homelessness in the community, some local organizations have partnered to help keep the streets of Bakersfield safe.
California's first 'inland port' to be built in Kern County
The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the project in Mojave which will support the movement of goods from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
California Water Board: Bakersfield used less water in June
The California Water Board says two water utilities serving areas of Kern County saw significant drops in water use in June including a 16.9% drop in water use in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield RV park residents left without power
It’s been about 24 hours since a nearby RV park has been without power. Residents have been left with no way to cool down or cook.
Bakersfield Californian
PG&E settles with confidential payout to family in 2015 natural gas explosion lawsuit
In a surprise development connected to an ongoing civil lawsuit against PG&E and two locally owned companies, the giant utility said Thursday it has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in the case involving a fatal natural gas explosion south of Bakersfield. PG&E's lawyers were uncharacteristically absent in court Thursday morning,...
indybay.org
Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California
A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
Bakersfield Now
New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
Rental assistance deadline is fast approaching in Kern County
Time is running out for those still looking to apply for rental assistance through Kern County. But what are the options for those who already applied, but were denied? Well, there is some hope.
Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
Tehechapi News
Our land of four seasons awaits you
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
indiacurrents.com
Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness
Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
streetfoodblog.com
A 135-year-old California bakery struggles to remain alive
On one of many longest days of the yr, in one of many hottest locations within the state, it was laborious to think about that I’d be craving a slice of fresh-out-of-the-oven French bread. However it was an important day. The display on my telephone had overheated, but it...
UnitedHealthcare gives grants to two Kern County organizations
UnitedHealthcare announced Wednesday that the Central California Food Bank and the Bakersfield Senior Center will receive grants aimed at easing food insecurity.
KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
Prominent Orange County youth sports coach Chris Flores arrested in Bakersfield
The former worker at well known training facility in Santa Ana is charged with sexual assault of a minor.
Atleast 1 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Bakersfield Police reported a motor vehicle accident in Bakersfield on Sunday. According to the police, at least one person was injured after a rollover crash which occurred on the Westside [..]
Local church to host a backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
Bakersfield Californian
Caltrans reverses decision to close Stockdale Highway off-ramp
Some say changing the mind of a government agency as big as Caltrans is like trying to turn around an aircraft carrier in mid-ocean. It's possible, but it's not done lightly.
KGET 17
Chance of isolated storms in Mountain, Desert areas
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some high clouds moved through the area Tuesday morning, but no rain expected. We will see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Mountain and Desert areas Tuesday afternoon. The main areas to watch will be Ridgecrest and the Kern River Valley. High temps...
