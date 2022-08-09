ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

indybay.org

Legal Agreements Block Drilling, Fracking Across 1 Million Acres in Central California

A separate agreement also requires the Bureau to conduct new environmental analysis before drilling is allowed on 4,000 acres leased in December 2020 in Kern County. “These agreements require federal officials to disclose the harm that fracking does to the air, water and communities of Central California,” said Liz Jones, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “For decades this region’s people and wildlife have been paying the price of filthy fossil fuel extraction. That has to end, and we’ll do everything possible to make sure these pauses become permanent bans.”
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

New Crumbl Cookies opening on August 12

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — On August 2, 2022 a new Crumbl Cookies is opening in Bakersfield. This store will be located at 5649 Gosford Rd. Suite 200. Patrick and Katie Moradkhani are opening their second Crumbl Cookies shop and are excited to bring the sweet treats to the Gosford Village.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Mossman’s Downtown reopens after small fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mossman’s Coffee Shop on 30th Street has been closed since mid-July due to a small fire but is now open, according to Mossman’s. The owner said there was some damage to the roof and some cleanup was needed inside. During the time of closure, Mossman’s continued operating from the Wible Road […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Tehechapi News

Our land of four seasons awaits you

The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to the charming community of Tehachapi. Tehachapi is a mountain town in central California located conveniently two hours north of Los Angeles, three hours west of Las Vegas and three hours south of Mammoth. It's a perfect location for a weekend getaway.
TEHACHAPI, CA
indiacurrents.com

Three Cities Make Headway Against Homelessness

Homelessness is among voters’ top concerns in cities across the country. But, three cities, Bakersfield, Columbus, and Houston, made dramatic gains in addressing the crisis. Representatives from each city shared their strategies to counter homelessness at a July 22 Ethnic Media Services. EMS Director Sandy Close commented, “We need to look at solutions to tackle homelessness which is currently a health, social, environmental, and political problem.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
streetfoodblog.com

A 135-year-old California bakery struggles to remain alive

On one of many longest days of the yr, in one of many hottest locations within the state, it was laborious to think about that I’d be craving a slice of fresh-out-of-the-oven French bread. However it was an important day. The display on my telephone had overheated, but it...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCFD, BFD douse flames at home in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters doused intense flames at a home in east Bakersfield Thursday morning. The fire started near a home on Holly Avenue and Mt. Vernon Avenue around 4 a.m. About 25 personnel from both the Kern County Fire Department and the Bakersfield Fire Department responded. Fire officials told 17 News when they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Local church to host a backpack drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Victory Outreach is to host their Annual Backpack Giveaway on Friday at the Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church on New Stine Road, according to the outreach. The outreach said the event is to start at 6:30 p.m. and they will be giving backpacks to children in need in the community. To […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Chance of isolated storms in Mountain, Desert areas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some high clouds moved through the area Tuesday morning, but no rain expected. We will see a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the Mountain and Desert areas Tuesday afternoon. The main areas to watch will be Ridgecrest and the Kern River Valley. High temps...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

