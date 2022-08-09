Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID cases continue to rise in West Virginia
CHARLESTON — Hospitalizations are down and active cases are up, according to the latest COVID-19 statistics from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. With 1,023 new cases since Wednesday, the active case count Thursday morning was 3,250, an increase from 3,111 the day before. Active cases...
West Virginia reports jump in active COVID-19 cases
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 cases slightly rose from Tuesday to Wednesday in West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources reported on Wednesday. The state reported 3,111 active cases statewide, up from 3,066 on Tuesday. The state also reported 1,074 new cases were received between Tuesday and Wednesday. Current...
Justice calls second state of emergency for correctional facility staffing
CHARLESTON — For the second time since taking office in 2017, Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for West Virginia’s prisons and regional jails, citing severe staffing shortages and laying the blame at the feet of lawmakers. “Our jails are in a state of emergency at...
State Fair: Local wares highlight what West Virginia offers
If the theme for this year’s West Virginia State Fair is not enough to convince you to make the trip to Lewisburg, perhaps the entertainment selection will. Fair organizers appear to have knocked this one out of the park with a theme of “Mountain Grown Fun” that gives the state a chance to show off a little.
W.Va. COVID-19 hospitalizations climb near 400
CHARLESTON — COVID-19 hospitalizations in West Virginia climbed to 399, according to Tuesday’s update from the state Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s 101 shy of what state officials project as the limit on hospital capacity, compared to 800 during the delta and prior omicron surges due to staffing and other issues. The total was 371 on Monday.
Woman sentenced to prison for stolen property
CHARLESTON — A woman was sentenced to prison Thursday for her part in the interstate transportation of stolen property that included writing a bad check for a truck at a Ripley auto dealer, federal authorities with the U.S. District Court for Southern West Virginia said. Mindy Turner, 51, was...
Mountain Grown: State Fair of West Virginia returns for 97th year
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s premier agricultural fair returns today for its 97th year with rides, entertainment, and everything West Virginia’s farmers have to offer. The State Fair of West Virginia continues for the next 10 days until Aug. 20 at the State Fairgrounds in Lewisburg. The theme this year is “Mountain Grown Fun.”
Marietta businesses collecting items for Kentucky flood victims
MARIETTA — Two local businesses are collecting items for the victims of the floods in Kentucky. Quality Care Associates and Rockstar Wellness, both of Marietta, are collecting items for distribution to areas of need in Eastern Kentucky, Jeff Patey, owner of Quality Care, said. Torrential rains caused massive flooding...
Failure: Child care facility’s problems must be fixed
We’ve got a problem here in West Virginia when it comes to doing the best we can for the young people who find themselves in the state’s care. A spotlight was shone on that problem earlier this month when teens being housed at a Board of Child Care facility in the eastern panhandle were displaced following an investigation, WBOY reported.
