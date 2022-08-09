ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple accused of murdering 3-year-old Seminole boy has first in-person court appearance

By FOX23.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Chad Jennings and Katherine Penner

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Warning: This article includes disturbing information.

The couple accused of murdering a 3-year-old Seminole boy has their first in-person court appearance.

There is a growing vigil at the land where 3-year-old Caleb Jennings’ body was found burned. Now, he has been laid to rest and the people accused of his murder stood before a judge.

A judge read those charges, stating that between Oct. 1, 2020 and July 15, 2022, the couple abused Caleb. The judge then alleged that between June 27 and July 15, 2022, Jennings murdered his son.

Court documents said Jennings claimed he “whooped” Caleb twice before he went limp. Documents go on to say the couple never called for help but wrapped the toddler in a blanket and left him in the closet for two days while they decided what to do with his body.

The two are also charged with conspiracy and desecration of a body. The judge stated in court they moved the toddler to some land on July 15 where they set his body on fire.

Penner’s attorney asked the judge for a bond hearing.

Chad Jennings, the father of the child, was appointed an attorney Monday in court. Jennings asked the judge for mental health services at the jail.

The couple is still being held with no bond but will have a bond hearing at their next appearance in early September.

