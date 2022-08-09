ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice

A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
COLUMBUS, OH
Upload your photo and enter the sweepstakes at this link: https://woobox.com/4ca8jp. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas lawmakers discuss how to spend surplus money following special session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-day session, Arkansas lawmakers passed a $500 million tax cut package and also set aside $50 million for school safety funding. "The economy and things are high, and anything we can do to give back to the citizens of this state, that's what here in the General Assembly, we need to be doing," State Representative Dwight Tosh, (R) Craighead County, said.
ARKANSAS STATE
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
WOWK 13 News

How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
