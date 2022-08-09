Read full article on original website
Springdale parents upset after school district removes some bus routes
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Last year, 9-year-old Carson was a student at Shaw Elementary in Springdale, but not anymore. "I have to go to a different school," he said. His mom Ashley says the reason why is because she has no transportation for my son to and from school anymore.
Arkansas pediatrician gives tips on keeping kids healthy this school year
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As kids get ready to head back to the classroom, doctors wanted to remind parents how to keep their children in the classroom and out of the doctor's office. It's been a busy time of year for doctors at All For Kids Pediatric Clinic with...
Teachers in Ohio’s largest school district give 10-day strike notice
A little more than two weeks from the first day of school for students, teachers in Ohio’s largest school district voted late Thursday night to authorize a 10-day strike notice. With contract negotiations stalled, the Columbus Education Association voted to give its strike notice. This allows it to file...
Arizona school district moves to 4-day weeks to boost teacher recruitment, retention
PHOENIX — An Arizona school district moved to four-day weeks this year in an effort to boost teacher recruitment and retention and it’s working, according to one principal. Casa Grande Elementary School District’s board voted 3-2 in April to make the change from the traditional five-day week.
Arkansas lawmakers discuss how to spend surplus money following special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a three-day session, Arkansas lawmakers passed a $500 million tax cut package and also set aside $50 million for school safety funding. "The economy and things are high, and anything we can do to give back to the citizens of this state, that's what here in the General Assembly, we need to be doing," State Representative Dwight Tosh, (R) Craighead County, said.
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley cities receive millions for wastewater projects
On August 11, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission approved $54,432,829 for 11 water and wastewater projects serving more than 49,000 Arkansans.
Back to school: 10 new Florida laws that could affect your child’s education
As kids head back to school on Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, at least 10 new Florida laws are in effect that could impact their education.
How to become a teacher as WV’s educator shortage worsens
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Last year, the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDEP) reported that there were 1,196 vacant teaching positions within the state. This year, that number is expected to reach 1,500. Kanawha County Schools (KCS) alone faces a shortage of 170 educators. KSC Superintendent Tom Williams, says, “We need elementary teachers, we […]
These 10 Arkansas Cities Hold The Distinction Of The Most Boring
Nobody wants to be called boring. But I found a list of the 10 most boring cities in Arkansas. The big question is did Texarkana make the list?. I found d this list on the site roadsnacks.net. Keep in mind there are a lot of factors to consider when they made the list. This is what they had to say about these boring towns in Arkansas:
Recreational marijuana amendment tentatively approved for November ballot
On August 10, the Arkansas Supreme Court issued a formal order temporarily siding with Responsible Growth Arkansas in the group’s efforts to have a recreational marijuana amendment added to the November general election ballot in Arkansas.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
This weekend in central Arkansas is shaping up to be incredibly busy, especially for fans of live music, animals or bookworms.
$500 million tax cut passes in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have adjourned their special session after approving a $500 million tax cut package. The majority-Republican House and Senate on Thursday adjourned after giving final approval to the cuts Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson proposed. Hutchinson called for the cuts after the state’s surplus reached $1.6 billion. Hutchinson planned to […]
State Democrats put forward plan to invest in Arkansas
Arkansas House and Senate Democrats held a press conference on August 10 at the state Capitol, highlighting the RAISE Act for increasing teacher pay and other proposals that "should have been taken up in the current extraordinary session, rather than tax cuts for corporations and highest earners," according to a press release.
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
New drought monitor shows little change across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows very little change following recent rainfall across Arkansas. This drought monitor covers all data through August 8th at 8 a.m. Therefore rainfall collected much of Tuesday and Wednesday is not accounted for in this update. One area...
Arkansas state legislators discuss tax cuts, school safety on first day of special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lawmakers in Arkansas made their way to Little Rock on Tuesday for the first day of the special session. On the agenda for the special session, were bills that related to tax cuts, school safety, and how much of it will come from the billion-dollar surplus that Arkansas currently has.
Baptist Health gets new ambulances to take intensive care on the road
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Baptist Health will be using two new ambulances to help them reach more patients in need of life-saving care. "It's a good feeling, being able to kind of do something no one's been able to do before in the state," said Austin Glover, a nurse at Baptist.
Bills progress through committees on day 2 of special session
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Bills on tax cuts and school safety made progress on their way to the Governor's desk today— those bills were passed out of their respective chambers and subsequently passed out of committee on Wednesday morning. "We're just trying to make the quality of life...
