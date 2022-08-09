Read full article on original website
Related
Issey Miyake, Designer of Steve Jobs' Iconic Black Turtleneck, Dies Age 84
Japanese fashion designer and legend Issey Miyake has reportedly died at the age of 84 according to multiple news sources in Japan.
Issey Miyake’s greatest legacy will always be his turtlenecks
Steve Jobs was never meant to be a fashion icon. Yet, when the late Apple founder returned from Japan in the 1980s with a wardrobe full of black turtlenecks, he inadvertently became one. The designer of these turtlenecks? Issey Miyake.Miyake’s death at the age of 84 was announced by his fashion house today (9 August), with a statement confirming that he’d died from liver cancer surrounded by his family. While Miyake will not have a memorial as per his wishes, he will be remembered for his innovative pleat designs and, of course, his turtlenecks.Before his own death in 2011, Jobs...
“I Could Even Style Them With a Balenciaga Look”: Kim Kardashian on Her Beats x Kim Collaboration
Kim Kardashian’s signature minimalist aesthetic knows no bounds; from her solution-oriented brand Skims to her just-launched ritual-based skin-care line Sknn by Kim, Kardashian has found a way to simplify everyday necessities beautifully. And her latest minimally focused venture will be available on Tuesday, August 16—a collaboration with Beats Fit Pro on a trio of wireless earbuds, each hand-painted in Kardashian’s signature neutral color palette. Beats x Kim is meant to combine function and functionality—like a wardrobe staple that seamlessly blends into whatever you’re wearing. “This concept was born from my love for neutral color palettes, but I also wanted to show that tech is as much a part of style as clothes. I believe that the things we wear every day should feel effortless, including headphones,” she tells Vogue exclusively.
Fashion designer Issey Miyake dies aged 84
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has died, aged 84.The designer and founder of his namesake fashion brand died of liver cancer on Friday 5 August, the Kyodo news agency has said.In a brief release from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, it added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.As per the designer’s wishes, there will be no memorial service or funeral.Miyake was known for producing the signature black turtleneck worn by Apple founder Steve Jobs and for his pleated style of clothing. He was born in Hiroshima...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Beyoncé wears a custom-made outfit by a Dominican fashion designer for her ‘Renaissance’ album cover
Beyoncé shocked the world after unveiling her new album Renaissance which features the artist wearing a custom-made Giannina Azar outfit. Styled by Marni Senofonte, Beyoncé can be seen on top of a metallic horse and wearing the crystal embellished bodice with cut-outs and feather details. The look...
Remembering Issey Miyake Through His 4 Most Innovative Creations
From Pleats Please to Steve Jobs' turtlenecks
Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) founder Steve Jobs, has died, media said on Tuesday. He was 84.
interviewmagazine.com
Life Lessons From Issey Miyake
Welcome to Life Lessons. This week, we are mourning the loss of Japanese designer Issey Miyake, who’s infamous washable wears and impenetrable pleats helped reign in a new era of fashion technology in the late 1980s. Unfussy, yet simultaneously pretentious, Miyake’s timeless, boundary-breaking designs brought architecture to the runways and minimalism to the streets—mirroring new desires to dress with ease, while creating a de-facto uniform for entrepreneurs and gallerists worldwide. Here, in this 1975 interview with the actor and Factory girl Daniela Morera—pictured above modeling a parachute suit—the late designer shares his thoughts on sado-masochism, pret-a-porter, and the collapse of high fashion.
Gigi Hadid Just Made Birkenstocks Look So Fresh With This Simple Outfit Idea
Gigi Hadid's laid-back style and Birkenstocks go hand in hand, so it wasn't surprising to see her wearing them the other day in New York. They're the ultimate throw-on-and-go summer shoes (spoken by someone who does so nearly every day). But they're not the freshest shoes on the market, which is more than okay. That said, Hadid made them look fresh with her impeccable yet effortless outfit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Part of the Japanese revolution in fashion, Issey Miyake changed the way we saw, wore and made fashion
Throughout his career, Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake, who has died of cancer at 84, rejected terms like “fashion”. But his work allowed much of the world to reimagine itself through clothing. Born in Hiroshima in 1938, Miyake studied graphic design in Tokyo where he was influenced by the Japanese-American sculptor Isamu Noguchi and the black and white photography of Irving Penn. As soon as the post-war restrictions barring Japanese nationals from travelling abroad were lifted, he headed to Paris, arriving in 1964. There, the young designer apprenticed for eminent haute couture fashion houses Guy Laroche and Hubert de Givenchy. Such...
Harper's Bazaar
The Glorious Performance Art of Grace Jones and Issey Miyake
Every fanatic of the designer Issey Miyake, who died last week at the age of 84, has an icon who represents for them the work of this awesome genius. Hypebeasts might envision Robin Williams in a purple and blue cargo bomber from Miyake’s Fall 1996 collection as their ultimate grail. Ladies of the canyon may worship Joni Mitchell in her Miyake finery: the singer has admitted to owning “hundreds” of the designer’s pieces. And the general public knows Miyake through his relationship with Steve Jobs, whose plain black turtlenecks, made by the hundreds by Miyake, solidified the Apple co-founder’s public image as a normcore pragmatist who let his design work speak the loudest.
The Attainable It Bag? A New Generation of Designers Are Crafting Coveted Handbags for All
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Anyone who found themselves caught up in the It bag craze of the early 2000s remembers it well: As Chloé Paddingtons, Fendi Spys, and Dior Saddle Bags suddenly eclipsed heels and luxury denim as fashion’s key status symbols, handbags were elevated from mere accessories to iconic emblems of cool—when you could get your hands on one, that is. Brooklyn-based designer Brandon Blackwood, then at Bard College, carted around Balenciaga’s whipstitch-laden Le Dix while taking neuroscience classes and interning at the fashion magazine Nylon.
Antonio Banderas’ Fragrance Is the Most Popular Celebrity Cologne
Actor Antonio Banderas doesn't always put out hit movies, but he does well when it comes to scents. His cologne ranks higher than every other man in the business.
‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’: Hallmark Exec Hints More Movies Might Be on the Horizon
More 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered' might be coming to Hallmark. Though the last new movie in the series aired nearly a year ago, a network exec hinted the franchise isn’t finished.
‘Loot’ Ending Explained: Here’s How Maya Rudolph’s Apple TV+ Comedy Ends
This post contains spoilers for Loot Season 1. Proceed with caution. Loot’s Season 1 finale was an emotional roller coaster full of hilarious highs and loathsome lows. The Apple TV+ comedy, partially inspired by Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s divorce, was created by Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The duo worked with Loot star Maya Rudolph on their 2018 dramedy, Forever. So when it came time to cast their 2022 comedy, they knew they wanted Rudolph as their lead. Season 1 proved Rudolph was the perfect person for the job, and after that chaotic finale we can’t wait to see more. Season 1, Episode 10, “The...
Julianne Hough Celebrates Comfort in Loewe Suede Sneakers and an Athletic Romper in New York
Click here to read the full article. Julianne Hough styled a puffy black romper with athletic flair while out in New York City. The dancer was spotted strolling the city streets, heading to her next Broadway performance of “POTUS” in Greenwich Village yesterday. When she’s not sharing her joyous backstage routine on her Instagram, Hough can be seen on the same trek downtown, often wearing trusty neutrals paired with comfy sandals or mules. On her walk over, Hough wore a black oversized black romper with long ballooned sleeves. The one-piece zipped up in the front and was cinched at the waist, with loose...
Elle
Issey Miyake’s Genius Transcended Fashion Into Beauty
As the world mourns the passing of legendary designer Issey Miyake, ELLE UK looks to his impact, not only on the history of fashion, but on his boundary-breaking work within the realm of beauty as well. A realm where painterly eyeshadow was blown on with a straw, tie-dye beehives were spray painted and 3D cellophane highlighter was the norm. Otherworldly, ethereal, experimental and totally modern, the beauty looks that walked Miyake's runways changed a generation's very notion of what hair and make-up could be.
Comments / 0