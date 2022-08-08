Read full article on original website
Barnstable Patriot
Here's how to survive August on Cape Cod. Tips on keeping your cool.
August on Cape Cod is the summit of summer, the peak of a crazy, beautiful, busy and sometimes frustrating season. There's much to love: sunny days, warm water, lobster rolls, ice cream, awesome sunsets and plenty more wicked good stuff that feeds the soul. On the other hand, it can...
Barnstable Patriot
Barnstable High girls volleyball team aces it on the court and in the classroom
BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive seasons, have captured the South Sectional championship 25 times – including a one-time run of 10 in a row – and have won an unprecedented 18 state championships.
